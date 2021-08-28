- Lot of matchbox cars and tracks,Punching bag,Hanging basket stand call or text for pix…prices
757-710-0132
- 2003 Honda accord good running car $1,500. 609-780-4960
- 65″ flat screen T.V. $400, 12″ Delta drill press $100 694-8625
- Lf junk appliances and scrap metal, lf pick up, 19 hp bobcat mower 60″ 678-2566
- Burn barrels $25, folding hand cart $30 709-4362
- 2021 20′ pontoon boat new $35,000, 2021 Ford Ranger 4×4 pu $35,000, Mahindra tractor wit attachments $24,000 607-437-4782
- 20″ chrome rims $800 757-414-3926
- 3 bedroom double wide must be moved $5,000, gutted 14’x70′ mobile home $2,500, 15’x6′ dog kennel $125 710-5238
- Phone $20, vacuum $20, T.V. $20 331-2598
- Stainless steel dishwasher new $400 709-5856
- 3 pt single bottom plow $100, 3 pt 2 bottom plow $50 442-7784
- burn barrels $15 ea 710-6176
- 8,000 BTU A/C $125, free ping pong table, Hunter ceiling fan $95 336-5124
- Lf parts truck 1988 Ford F-150, Lf newer F-150, water cooler for sale make offer 757-505-6863
- 1996 Cougar XR7 for sale, LF suv/pu , lf trailer to rent 410-422-8973
- will cut grass, trim trees 787-7969
