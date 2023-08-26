SWAP SHOP SATURDAY AUGUST 26, 2023

August 26, 2023
1.Tempur-pedic full size adjustable bed with massage, like brand new with many sets of flannel sheet and remote control. Asking $950 or best offer  757-787-7080

2.LF A heavy duty walker with wheels/ weight limit between 300/400 lbs. Also looking for a riding lawn mower. Call 757-693-0720

3.L/f roof top ac unit for a RV in working condition reasonably priced 609-780-4960

4.For sale 21 cu. ft. fridge, microwave, electric stove 785-706-3662

5.LF set of tires 205/65-15 or any 15″ tire 757-505-9494

6.Set of 5 Jeep wheels w/245/70-17 tires $500, Quay on/off road m/c $1,800v 757-894-5713

7.For sale 1996 Chevy S-10 p/u, 2004 Chevy blazer 757-919-0001

8.42″ riding mower $500 757-678-6250

9.LF crab pots, fish pots 757-710-4738

10.For sale a treadmill 757-787-7451

11.LTB a car trailer 757-710-7133

12.1999 Cadillac El Dorado $3,500 757-387-2200

13.LF 2 bedroom house/trailer in Salisbury area  410-422-8973

14.Ridgway grandfather clock $250  757-442-2203

15.Brand New in the box 8000 BTU Energy Efficient window AC
$175 Today only. Cash.  Call 757-710-8606

16.Love seat $50  757-665-6306

 

