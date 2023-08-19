Swap Shop Saturday, August 19, 2023

1. 17 inch rims tires brand new 85 percent tread for Chevy equinox $600 Brand new radiator for an 06 to 08 Pontiac 7577094892

2. Utility trailer 4 by 8 $600, Igloo portable ice maker electric used twice $100, Figs free for someone canning only not for sale 7877542

3. fresh water fishing Equipment Reasonable price 4425144

4. Boys bicycle $40 good shape, Eureka upright vacuum, Brand new toilet seat still in box $25, Brand new house telephone $30 7573312598

5. All terrain vehicle 2022 side by side 4 wheel drive automatic dump body wench camo $8500 7 miles like new great condition. Yorkie puppies 4 females 3 males ready for middle of September. Stainless steel hunting dog box goes on the back of a full size pickup $150 6074374782 quinby

6. LF section 8 housing in accomack county have a voucher good til end of the month or someone renting a room out or something like that 7577094685

7. Oak tree on pine street in parksley at least 6 to 10 loads of wood anyone can come cut it down all the wood for free it’s a big one

8. 2075 gallon fuel tank hand pump and stand $100 can deliver in reason 8940408

9. LF 2 bedroom trailer, LF someone that works on push lawnmower or is selling a used one 4104228973

10. LF a decent quality ukulele 7106779

11. Antique humpback trunk 32 by 18 good for a college dorm $40. Outdoor cable 40 inches round never used blue umbrella $40. Spinning wheel made in Germany light oak $65 7574423761

12. Hand crank boat winch 2500 pound with strap and hook excellent condition $50 Boat trailer for up to a 26 foot boat 4104307128

13. 2017 Carolina Skiff, 23 DLV, 2017 150 Suzuki four stroke, 2017 venture tandon alum.trailer 235 hours Complete console & seat cover Full boat cover Text for pictures Asking $36,500 Call Brian 757-710-8019

14. fresh figs $4.00 a quart in a basket local honey $12.00 a lb. Onancock call 757-787-8605

15. Looking for a friend for a place to rent or rent to own in Accomac County or upper NorthamptonCounty. Please call or text 7573872182. If there’s no answer please leave a message