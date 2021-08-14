  1. Whirlpool white side by side door refrigerator, great condition except ice maker/water dispenser need repair. Asking $200 757-894-8121
  2. Coffee table, end tables and entertainment center $150  410-913-7413
  3. 5 HP chain drive tiller $250  710-3813
  4. Vacuum, Toilet seat, T.V.  331-2598
  5. LF 1988 ford pick up, LF L130 John Deere rear end  757-505-6863
  6. 2003 Dodge utility van  $1000  710-1489
  7. LF van/truck, LF chest freezer, for sale 1996 Cougar  410-422-8973
  8. LF jeep CJ7 or Wrangler, LF semi-auto shot gun  678-3840
  9. 16′ flat bed utility trailer $550  no title  442-7784
  10. Lf 1-2 bedroom apt. handicap compliant, subsidized rent 757-387-7064
  11. GE stainless steel dishwasher new in box  $400 757-709-5856
