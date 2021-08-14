- Whirlpool white side by side door refrigerator, great condition except ice maker/water dispenser need repair. Asking $200 757-894-8121
- Coffee table, end tables and entertainment center $150 410-913-7413
- 5 HP chain drive tiller $250 710-3813
- Vacuum, Toilet seat, T.V. 331-2598
- LF 1988 ford pick up, LF L130 John Deere rear end 757-505-6863
- 2003 Dodge utility van $1000 710-1489
- LF van/truck, LF chest freezer, for sale 1996 Cougar 410-422-8973
- LF jeep CJ7 or Wrangler, LF semi-auto shot gun 678-3840
- 16′ flat bed utility trailer $550 no title 442-7784
- Lf 1-2 bedroom apt. handicap compliant, subsidized rent 757-387-7064
- GE stainless steel dishwasher new in box $400 757-709-5856
