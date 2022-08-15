- Aluminum boat for sale! Lowe Sea Nymph 16 foot boat. Comes with trailer, and motor. Titles for all. The boat is a 2000. The motor is a 2019 Yamaha F25 with tilt. Engine serviced yearly with 50 hours total run time. Ethanol free gas only. $5,500. 484-554-7737
- set of six antique oak chairs. Good condition, but missing cane seats. Asking $60.00/set or best offer. 757-710-2948
- For sale 2013 Triumph America motorcycle 10,000 mi. 2 windshields, 2 seats, saddle bags plus more like new $4,500 757-787-2381 if no answer leave message.
- For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks on back of a van,2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. and the other is 10ft.I also have an motorized wheel chair. Please call for prices.(757)789-5287
- LF someone to clean gutters on a tall house 757-672-6433
- For sale 2004 Ford Ranger p/u 4×4 auto $3,500 firm 757-442-7784
- Cub Cadet 46″ mower $350 757-710-6610
- 4’x6′ utility trailer $550, 2019 on/off road m/c Enduro Sport $2,500, 1991 Chrysler New Yorker needs transmission work $1,000 757-894-5713
- Acre of land in Mappsville $29,000, 2005 Buick needs transmission work $600, LF someone to do yard work 757-710-5238
- Heavy duty entertainment center w/T.V. $150 757-709-8202
- Bet set $25, Childs set of table, pool, bike $25, Yard set weed eater flower bed fencing $25 757-665-6279
- Camper shell for sale, rabbits for sale 757-710-7830
- 1997 Yamaha Verago 1,100 cc. motorcycle $1,200 410-603-1222
- 4′ lawn sweeper $50 firm, 3 vinyl windows $50 firm 757-709-9255
- Electric wheel chair $600, LF old video game consoles and games 757-709-0509
