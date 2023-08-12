SWAP SHOP SATURDAY AUGUST 12, 2023

1.KIRBY G4 VACUUM CLEANER,SELF PROPELLED,WORKS GREAT,SELLING BECAUSE WIFE NEEDED A SMALLER VACUUM.$160./OBO, 10 GAUGE MERCURY MAGNUM DOUBLE BARREL 3 1/2,REACHES THE OUT OF RANGE GEESE EASILY.$600./OBO, WOOD BURNING FURNACE,YUKON JACK HEATS 3500 SQ FT.COMES WITH BUILDING AND DUCT WORK IN BUILDING.BUYER MUST REMOVE BUILDING AND FURNACE. $1250./OBO 757-894-9230

2.For sale Gallon oyster can Quimby brand, free sofa. Looking for nice clean pistol 757-387-7506

3.LTB PURPLE CHEROKEE TOMATOES . Within 30 miles of Onancock. Please call 703 282 2135

4.For Sale Cheap Commercial stand up deep freeze 21 cubic feet. Cools but does not freeze. 15 years old bo Frigidaire. Looking For: A reasonable priced experienced mechanic to repair some broken wires in an engine wiring harness near the power steering pump. Vehicle runs just does weird stuff

2011 Suburban. For Sale Large older Craftsman band saw. $100 Call or text anytime 757-710-8606 Serious callers only please.

5.Half inch Craftsman drill press $275, Craftsman table saw $75, carpenter’s table $125 757-442-4535

6. 3 cast iron bath tubs $75 ea., 4’x8′ utility trailer $75, LF junk appliances and scrap metal will pick up for free 757-678-2566

7.Box of Steven King paperback books $20, Graco pack and play set $25 757-665-5703

8.For sale large utility trailer 757-710-0810

9.200 lbs. of scrap metal for free you pick up , 2004 Honda 600 cc. scooter $3,500 757-710-4965

10.B3000 p/u 4×4 $5,500, Quay on/off road m/c $1,600 757-894-5713

11.House on acre and half $90,000 in Mappsville, acre of land $28,000, diesel Bobcat $10,500 757-710-5238 aft. 5 pm

12.LF a yard sweeper 757-824-0046

13.Porta-trike $120 757-607-7478

14.2 new baby gates $10 ea., small garden tiller for sale 757-678-2854

15.2022 side by side ATV 4×4 $8,500, Yorkie puppies for sale 607-437-4782

16.10,000 BTU a/c $45, 2003 Ford F-150 p/u $5,500 410-430-7128

17.LF 2 bedroom trailer in Maryland 410-422-8973