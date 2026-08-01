SWAP SHOP SATURDAY AUGUST 1, 2026

August 1, 2026
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SwapShop
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1.10 ft Jon boat with built in stabilizers. Good shape and includes seats and rod holders. TITLE included. $495. Without engine.443-366-4095

2.Wheelchair $250, I phone $15 757-709-4752

3.LF Superhero comic books or collections 812-887-7275

4.For sale 2011 GMC 1500 4×4 pick up 804-436-7350

Preston Ford in Keller

5.For sale Queen size new mattress, battery powered wheelchair, portable handicap ramp 757-666-7630

6.2000 Lexus RX300 $6,000, 6-8volt golf cart batteries $300, 2-6 volt golf cart batteries $400 757-709-9328

7.2007 Alumicraft boat, 20hp. Yamaha motor, trailer $2,500, utility trailer $300, 8 hp, Honda ling shaft outboard motor $200 607-282-0280

8.For Sale: 2000 Polar 17.5’ POLAR Boat with center console, 2019 – 115hp Yamaha Outboard with 128 hours, 2017 Venture Boat Trailer. The motor had a full service with Yamaha products February of this year that included a water pump replacement. Purchase includes Garmin, life jackets, anchor and ropes. $10,500 757-710-0060

9.2006 Ferris zero turn 72″ mower $15,000 757-710-1284

10.LF hard shell acoustic guitar case 757-710-6779

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Local Weather

August 1, 2026, 8:01 pm
Overcast clouds
SSE
Overcast clouds
81°F
16 mph
Apparent: 86°F
Pressure: 1013 mb
Humidity: 74%
Winds: 16 mph SSE
Windgusts: 27 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:06 am
Sunset: 8:11 pm
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