SWAP SHOP SATURDAY AUGUST 1, 2026

1.10 ft Jon boat with built in stabilizers. Good shape and includes seats and rod holders. TITLE included. $495. Without engine.443-366-4095
2.Wheelchair $250, I phone $15 757-709-4752
3.LF Superhero comic books or collections 812-887-7275
4.For sale 2011 GMC 1500 4×4 pick up 804-436-7350
5.For sale Queen size new mattress, battery powered wheelchair, portable handicap ramp 757-666-7630
6.2000 Lexus RX300 $6,000, 6-8volt golf cart batteries $300, 2-6 volt golf cart batteries $400 757-709-9328
7.2007 Alumicraft boat, 20hp. Yamaha motor, trailer $2,500, utility trailer $300, 8 hp, Honda ling shaft outboard motor $200 607-282-0280
8.For Sale: 2000 Polar 17.5’ POLAR Boat with center console, 2019 – 115hp Yamaha Outboard with 128 hours, 2017 Venture Boat Trailer. The motor had a full service with Yamaha products February of this year that included a water pump replacement. Purchase includes Garmin, life jackets, anchor and ropes. $10,500 757-710-0060
9.2006 Ferris zero turn 72″ mower $15,000 757-710-1284
10.LF hard shell acoustic guitar case 757-710-6779