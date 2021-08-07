  1. 5 throw pillows bright , yoga ball with DVD and chart, Baseball and soccer cleats, Helmut
    Text for details 757-710-0132
  2. Mahendra 4500 diesel tractor w/ attachments  $24,000  607-437-4782
  3. vacuum $15, T.V. $15, Toilet seat new $20  331-2598
  4. Water heater $200, John Deere grass catcher  $100 710-8901
  5. Assorted wicker baskets 757-999-9126
  6. 2000 travel trailer project $500 442-5019
  7. lf scrap metal /appliances, powered push mower for salem weed trimmer 678-2566
  8. T-shirts  $5 ea  757-919-0001
  9. 1988 Grand Marquis  $2,000, Ford 1000 diesel tractor $3,000, 6,500 watt generator like new  442-6669
  10. Coy ponds w/acc, furniture   694-8625
  11. Dart board, Knee scooter, 28 packs assorted dog food  894-2045
  12. Jazzy elec. wheel chair trade for 42″ riding mower 787-2963
  13. 2003 Dodge utility van $1,000 710-1489
  14. lf PU/Mini van 410-422-8973
  15. Chincoteague pony saddle $125  757-336-5124
  16. 52″ zero turn mower $2,600, 2008 Suzuki MC  $3,000 894-5713
  17. 42″ Craftsman riding mower $425  787-2534
  18. Rhode Island red rooster free 757-999-34367
  19. Antique baby basenette  442-5500
  20. Fisher wood stove  710-3640
  21. Blueberries $2 pint  787-8605
  22. 2005 Harley Davidson road king $8,500 757-999-0679
  23. lf 20ga semi-auto shot gun  678-3840
  24. lf 70 hp 1980’s era Johnson/Evinrude outboard motors for parts 824-0046
Broadwater Academy Ad