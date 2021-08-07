- 5 throw pillows bright , yoga ball with DVD and chart, Baseball and soccer cleats, Helmut
Text for details 757-710-0132
- Mahendra 4500 diesel tractor w/ attachments $24,000 607-437-4782
- vacuum $15, T.V. $15, Toilet seat new $20 331-2598
- Water heater $200, John Deere grass catcher $100 710-8901
- Assorted wicker baskets 757-999-9126
- 2000 travel trailer project $500 442-5019
- lf scrap metal /appliances, powered push mower for salem weed trimmer 678-2566
- T-shirts $5 ea 757-919-0001
- 1988 Grand Marquis $2,000, Ford 1000 diesel tractor $3,000, 6,500 watt generator like new 442-6669
- Coy ponds w/acc, furniture 694-8625
- Dart board, Knee scooter, 28 packs assorted dog food 894-2045
- Jazzy elec. wheel chair trade for 42″ riding mower 787-2963
- 2003 Dodge utility van $1,000 710-1489
- lf PU/Mini van 410-422-8973
- Chincoteague pony saddle $125 757-336-5124
- 52″ zero turn mower $2,600, 2008 Suzuki MC $3,000 894-5713
- 42″ Craftsman riding mower $425 787-2534
- Rhode Island red rooster free 757-999-34367
- Antique baby basenette 442-5500
- Fisher wood stove 710-3640
- Blueberries $2 pint 787-8605
- 2005 Harley Davidson road king $8,500 757-999-0679
- lf 20ga semi-auto shot gun 678-3840
- lf 70 hp 1980’s era Johnson/Evinrude outboard motors for parts 824-0046
