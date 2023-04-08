1.10 x 10 commercial grade heavy duty popup canopy tent ,straight leg , velcro valance for walls,white top ,waterproof zip up bag on wheels $65 GREAT FOR CRAFT SHOWS!! 757-665-1128

2.2012 Kia Optima LX. Needs new engine (has a lifter problem). 200k miles. Body and interior in outstanding condition. Would make a great parts vehicle. $950 or beat reasonable offer. 757-894-4362

3.Looking for larger breed roosters 757-710-3192

4.1-Acre of Land for sale in the Trehernville area, Also a 400 Turbo Hydromatic Transmission 757-678-6910

5.LF someone to put up ceiling tiles 757-824-4545

6.Large wood stove $200 443-235-3597

7.Bed $100 757-709-8468

8. Fresh brown eggs $4 doz., bagger attachment for a Craftsman 42″ mower $50 757-665-6279

9.For sale Power recliner lift chair, Dining set table w/6 chairs, several dressers 410-422-1850

10.2 slide in utility p/u bodies $300 for both, Husqvarna zero turn mower 61″ $3,000, 2007 Honda VTX m/c $4,500 757-894-5713

11.55 gal. plastic drums $7 ea., gas grill tanks $20 ea. 410-968-2045

12.For sale Uncirculated silver eagle coins 20 per sleeve 99.99% silver 757-894-3742

13.Pair of Banty roosters $10, stay bars for a Ford tractor $50, wall gun racks $15 757-710-7830

14.LF stolen motorcycle trailer from Cycle Creations black in color if seen call 757-894-0262

15.LF push mower and a picnic table 757-894-0113