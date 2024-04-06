SWAP SHOP SATURDAY APRIL 6, 2024

1.Looking for one 10′ X 10′ X 6′ dog pen panel in the Northern Accomack County area at a reasonable price 757-710-6779
2.Looking for a set of rims for a 2001 Ford Ranger 757-990-1120
3.LTB 2-5 acres of land south of Nassawadox 757-695-0402
4.2 finish nail guns large $75, small $50, pair of Thrush mufflers $80 757-350-1160
5.New wheel chair $400, walker $50 757-442-5478
6.Looking to do yard work 757-919-0098
7.For sale Lady’s denim jackets, Lady’s leggings 410-913-7413
8.LF a car, van or truck w/a trailer hitch at a reasonable price 757-350-1532
9.For sale 3 pr. women’s shoes, golf bag and caddy, freehand drawing of E.T. 757-528-6566
10.Drums for sale w/hardware $200, set of rims and tires 16″ for Cadillac $250, 16″ rims for Crown Vic or Marquis $100 757-710-1490
11.Fresh eggs $4 doz., $6-18, LF gently used dog pen 757-665-5415