SWAP SHOP SATURDAY APRIL 6, 2024

April 6, 2024
 |
SwapShop
1.Looking for one 10′ X 10′ X 6′ dog pen panel in the Northern Accomack County area at a reasonable price 757-710-6779

2.Looking for a set of  rims for a 2001 Ford Ranger  757-990-1120

3.LTB 2-5 acres of land south of Nassawadox 757-695-0402

4.2 finish nail guns large $75, small $50, pair of Thrush mufflers $80 757-350-1160

5.New wheel chair $400, walker $50 757-442-5478

6.Looking to do yard work  757-919-0098

7.For sale Lady’s denim jackets, Lady’s  leggings 410-913-7413

8.LF a car, van or truck w/a trailer hitch at a reasonable price 757-350-1532

9.For sale 3 pr. women’s shoes, golf bag and caddy, freehand drawing of E.T. 757-528-6566

10.Drums for sale w/hardware $200, set of rims and tires 16″ for Cadillac $250, 16″ rims for Crown Vic or Marquis $100 757-710-1490

11.Fresh eggs $4 doz., $6-18, LF gently used dog pen  757-665-5415

