SWAP SHOP SATURDAY APRIL 18, 2026

1.14’Aluma Craft Boat, 8hp Yamaha outboard, Trailer, ready to fish! $2,700.00 OBO. 1 1/2 AC Hunting Property! Low & Wet $ 4,500.00 OBO! Martin Sigma Guitar! DR-4HC (70s) $ 1,000 Firm! 757-894-1368
2.Looking for someone to work pulling weeds for $13/hour on a wooded lot near Pungoteague. call and leave message at 757-414-0074
3.For sale 2002 Buick 757-709-5041
4.55″ LG T.V. $150 obo 757-387-7200
5.Table saw $50, gas pressure washer $50, small chain saw $50 757-710-1434
6.LF a good electric cloths dryer 757-709-2885
7.Stihl power washer w/extra parts $500, Samsung stainless double door fridge $500 obo 757-694-5150
8.1977 Hondamatic motorcycle w/hard bags $700, Honda CB750 motorcycle $600 both need work 757-691-5440
9.1999 Ford F-150 V6 auto 2 wheel drive $1,500 410-422-8973