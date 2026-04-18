SWAP SHOP SATURDAY APRIL 18, 2026

April 18, 2026
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SwapShop
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1.14’Aluma Craft Boat, 8hp Yamaha outboard, Trailer, ready to fish! $2,700.00 OBO. 1 1/2 AC Hunting Property! Low & Wet $ 4,500.00 OBO! Martin Sigma Guitar! DR-4HC (70s) $ 1,000 Firm! 757-894-1368

2.Looking for someone to work pulling weeds for $13/hour on a wooded lot near Pungoteague. call and leave message at 757-414-0074

3.For sale 2002 Buick 757-709-5041

4.55″ LG T.V. $150 obo 757-387-7200

5.Table saw $50, gas pressure washer $50, small chain saw $50 757-710-1434

6.LF a good electric cloths dryer 757-709-2885

7.Stihl power washer w/extra parts $500, Samsung stainless double door fridge $500 obo 757-694-5150

8.1977 Hondamatic motorcycle w/hard bags $700, Honda CB750 motorcycle $600 both need work 757-691-5440

Bloxom Auto Supply March & April 2026

9.1999 Ford F-150 V6 auto 2 wheel drive $1,500 410-422-8973

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Local Weather

April 18, 2026, 9:57 am
Clear sky
ESE
Clear sky
72°F
7 mph
Apparent: 72°F
Pressure: 1016 mb
Humidity: 66%
Winds: 7 mph ESE
Windgusts: 36 mph
UV-Index: 3.6
Sunrise: 6:23 am
Sunset: 7:40 pm
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