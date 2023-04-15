1.Two year old brown Chinese goose pair does well are protecting both small and large breed chickens as well as ducks goose hen lays daily make an offer 757-710-3192

2.Looking for a motor for a 2003 Chevy Monte Carlo, 757-710-5582.

3.2 Sleep number adjustable beds. Adjustable head and feet and inflates to your desire. Remote controlled. Asking $600. Clean. 757-678-7118

4.98 Toyota 4 runner 4×4 $3,900 2001 KTM 525 dirt bike $1,900 443-523-5741

5.1-Acre of Land for sale in the Trehernville area, Also a 400 Turbo Hydomatic Transmission 757-678-6910

6.Front load washer $350 757-709-1522

7.LTB good used pick up truck 757-350-0085

8.Comfort lift recliner $100, Ikea sleeper sofa free 757-692-2684

9.275 gal. oil tank w/rack $300 757-710-5324

10.Aluminum purple martin bird house $80, 757-692-2717

11. Will pick up junk appliances or scrap metal for free, 2 burn barrels $20 ea. 757-678-2566

12.Husqvarna 61″ zero turn mower $3,000, Quay motorcycle $1,800, 2004 Dodge Dakota $5,500, free egg cartons to give away 757-894-5713

13.Lab puppies for sale males $200, females $100 757-694-8175

14.2004 Cadilliac Deville $7,800 757-442-7452

15. LF someone to install shower door, also solar system 609-658-3777

16.LF good outdoor furniture, LF adult bicycle w/child’s seat 757-710-5426

17.LF puppies 757-350-0260

18.Tri-fold tonneau cover for 2019-2023 Dodgem p/u $350 757-710-9036

19.Carolina skiff 20′ boat trailer $850 631-800-2385 aft 7 pm or before 8 am.

20.2008 Pontiac G6 $2,000 757-742-4802

21.1962 International tractor $1,700, Heavy duty table saw 220v. $250, 100′ of ridge vent $90 757-738-8027

22. Pair of antique Willie and Max motorcycle saddle bags $90 703-819-9382