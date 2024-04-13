SWAP SHOP SATURDAY APRIL 13, 2024

April 13, 2024
1.For sale Bassinet like new, Wipe warmer, Blue mason jars  757-710-0132

2.For sale Original antique door, raised moldings, original hardware, can send pics. Antique doorknob collection, bronze and brass-cast designs. Katherine Kiss of Chincoteague fairy doll, 23” with name tag, were used for display. 757-787-7351

3.White 30″ electric range in good shape glass cook top $200 obo, white refrigerator w/top freezer $200 obo, medium size dog house $50 obo text 757-505-9155

4.For sale 1994 and 1999 S320 Mercedes call for price 443-289-0103

5.Fresh picked dandelions 757-694-1398

6.LF someone with a blow torch, for sale 2000 Chevy 4L60 transmission , 2014 Chrysler van transmission 757-387-2256

7.2 Lazy-Boy recliners one electric one manual $125 ea. 757-787-3046

8.For sale new Troy-Bilt self propelled walk behind 33″ mower 757-919-0098

9.2 coats $75 ea. free queen size box spring 757-709-3197

10.2 bedroom trailer to rent in Pocomoke area 443-735-5132

11.3 bags of little girls clothes $20 bag or $50 for all three. 757-709-8949

12.55 gal. steel drums $20 uncut, $30 cut, 55 gal. plastic drums $15 757-505-6863

13.8′ pick up cover $500, 10 pc. china set $50, old decoy $50  757-709-1658

14. LF 1-2 bedroom trailer for rent in Maryland  410-422-8973

15.For sale Camden woodstove, office safe, pair of log splitters  757-442-0651

16.2002 Mazda 4×4 pick up $4,500, Model work boat $275  757-894-5713

17.16′ Checkmate boat w/Johnson motor and trailer. Trailer may need work $2,000 757-709-0686

