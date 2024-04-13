SWAP SHOP SATURDAY APRIL 13, 2024

1.For sale Bassinet like new, Wipe warmer, Blue mason jars 757-710-0132
2.For sale Original antique door, raised moldings, original hardware, can send pics. Antique doorknob collection, bronze and brass-cast designs. Katherine Kiss of Chincoteague fairy doll, 23” with name tag, were used for display. 757-787-7351
3.White 30″ electric range in good shape glass cook top $200 obo, white refrigerator w/top freezer $200 obo, medium size dog house $50 obo text 757-505-9155
4.For sale 1994 and 1999 S320 Mercedes call for price 443-289-0103
5.Fresh picked dandelions 757-694-1398
6.LF someone with a blow torch, for sale 2000 Chevy 4L60 transmission , 2014 Chrysler van transmission 757-387-2256
7.2 Lazy-Boy recliners one electric one manual $125 ea. 757-787-3046
8.For sale new Troy-Bilt self propelled walk behind 33″ mower 757-919-0098
9.2 coats $75 ea. free queen size box spring 757-709-3197
10.2 bedroom trailer to rent in Pocomoke area 443-735-5132
11.3 bags of little girls clothes $20 bag or $50 for all three. 757-709-8949
12.55 gal. steel drums $20 uncut, $30 cut, 55 gal. plastic drums $15 757-505-6863
13.8′ pick up cover $500, 10 pc. china set $50, old decoy $50 757-709-1658
14. LF 1-2 bedroom trailer for rent in Maryland 410-422-8973
15.For sale Camden woodstove, office safe, pair of log splitters 757-442-0651
16.2002 Mazda 4×4 pick up $4,500, Model work boat $275 757-894-5713
17.16′ Checkmate boat w/Johnson motor and trailer. Trailer may need work $2,000 757-709-0686