SWAP SHOP SATURDAY

September 12, 2026
 |
SwapShop
1. For Sale, home in upper Accomack County near Wallops Flight Facility, T’s Corner, & Chincoteague. Flipper’s dream 1000 sq-fr, 2BR, 1BA, LR, KIT, Bonus Room, Screened Porch, Deck, Garage and 3 out buildings.
This will be an As Is, cash only sale. Will be scheduling a group showing in and will consider all written offers. To be placed on list for the showing call 410-571-1140 and leave your contact information. Once I have enough interested parties I will schedule the date and notify interested parties.

2. Metal roof basket for a SUV clamps to cross bars  you can get clamps from Amazon.  $15
Jaguar crossbow for deer
 hunting $25 no bolts included
 3.6 FT FFRENCH DOOR WITH GLASS..NEW  $150 607-437-4782.
4. 709-4752  PUSH WHEEL CHAIR  $50
5. 757 894-2267  2 16 INCH 15-70R 16  TIRES  $50.
6. 1997 FORD RANGERXLT NEED SMALL REPAIRS  $1000 OBO.. ONLY SERIOUS  TEXT 710-9319
7.  LF SOMEONE TO REPAIR  PELLET STOVE   757-331-0242
8.  OUTBOATFDMOTOR 4 222 6HP MERC 4 STROKE  NEVER  USED  $1500..2021 ENCLOSED TRAILER LOW MILAGE $8000..631-774-3739
9.   LF SOMEONE WHO DOES VINYL SIDING… NEEDS REPAIR WITH ESTIMATE…757-710-2236
10. 2009 GMC ARCADIA  SUV..INSPECTED… BE READY NEXT WEEK  410-422-8973  $5000OBO
11. FREE KETTENS  757-678-6432

 

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Local Weather

September 12, 2026, 10:00 am
Overcast clouds
E
Overcast clouds
77°F
9 mph
Apparent: 78°F
Pressure: 1018 mb
Humidity: 78%
Winds: 9 mph E
Windgusts: 18 mph
UV-Index: 3.03
Sunrise: 6:42 am
Sunset: 7:16 pm
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