SWAP SHOP SATURDAY

1. For Sale, home in upper Accomack County near Wallops Flight Facility, T’s Corner, & Chincoteague. Flipper’s dream 1000 sq-fr, 2BR, 1BA, LR, KIT, Bonus Room, Screened Porch, Deck, Garage and 3 out buildings.

This will be an As Is, cash only sale. Will be scheduling a group showing in and will consider all written offers. To be placed on list for the showing call 410-571-1140 and leave your contact information. Once I have enough interested parties I will schedule the date and notify interested parties. 2. Metal roof basket for a SUV clamps to cross bars you can get clamps from Amazon. $15 Jaguar crossbow for deer hunting $25 no bolts included 757 710 6779 3.6 FT FFRENCH DOOR WITH GLASS..NEW $150 607-437-4782. 4. 709-4752 PUSH WHEEL CHAIR $50 5. 757 894-2267 2 16 INCH 15-70R 16 TIRES $50. 6. 1997 FORD RANGERXLT NEED SMALL REPAIRS $1000 OBO.. ONLY SERIOUS TEXT 710-9319 7. LF SOMEONE TO REPAIR PELLET STOVE 757-331-0242 8. OUTBOATFDMOTOR 4 222 6HP MERC 4 STROKE NEVER USED $1500..2021 ENCLOSED TRAILER LOW MILAGE $8000..631-774-3739 9. LF SOMEONE WHO DOES VINYL SIDING… NEEDS REPAIR WITH ESTIMATE…757-710-2236 10. 2009 GMC ARCADIA SUV..INSPECTED… BE READY NEXT WEEK 410-422-8973 $5000OBO 11. FREE KETTENS 757-678-6432