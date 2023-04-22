1. Looking to buy a used car trailer or a flat bed trailer. Don’t have to be perfect. it’s ok if it needs a little work. Call anytime 757-894-5401

2. Dark wood bathroom vanity with tan top, white sink and faucet. 49″ long, 39″ high by 25″deep. Came as standard in New home, used about a month before replacing with different model $150 or best offer.

Aluminum diamond plate crossover tool box for midsized pickup, 60″ wide. $75 or best offer.

Can provide pictures upon request.

Call or text 757-710-5943

3. Camper/Travel Trailer for Sale

Large camper and in good condition but will need some work. No leaks, and sleeps 6. Good condition inside and out with good tires. Requires truck of a 250 or 350.

Needs electrical and appliance repair and needs microwave, but stove, heater, water heater, and outlets work.

Will sell for 1,300 firm,

Call 757-694-7837

between 8 am and 7 pm

4. 757 710 1153

Looking for transmission for 2003 Ford Explorer

5. 804 338 7359

Custom Built Red Oak Gun Cabinet, $400

6. 1 757 678 7118

2 Twin size Sleep number adjustable beds. $200 obo. New bed arriving.

7. 609 817 3310

F/S 2002 Isuzu rodeo 3.2 runs and drives 220k needs somework 850. can send pics 607804960

8. lf 2 bedroom trailer for rent… in next couple of months.. in Maryland… lf a cheap van or car..410-422-8973

9. 757-710-5238 new ..electric range… kenmore.. completely black.. glass top..$900 new… $450… 1 acre lot in Mappsville approved for mobile home..$28K Hydro growing container… 9 ft by 56 inches .. 2 ft depth..

10.1998 20 ft grumman pontoon boat and trailer 70 hp $1800 obo 2004 cadillac Deville 138k miles $7500… 40 ft aluminum contractor grad ext ladder $100 442-7542

11. lf someone to haul away some stuff from 854-8608

12. lf car , truck or van with trailer hitch.. reasonable price..work vehicle… 757-387-0243

13. red bricks free from a chimney… 757-617-2874

14. 757-678-5360 4 by 8 utility trailer.. $300

15. tankless water heater lp $60…HP desktop computer..windows 10 17 inch monitor $75..looking for someone to do computer repair..looking for help with new gear…757-894-6741

16. water tank vgc 300 gal $75.. area throw rug 8 by 12..$75..710-7146