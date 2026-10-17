SWAP SHOP SATURDAY 10/17

October 17, 2026
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SwapShop
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1.Looking for local persimmons if anyone has some extra they want to sell. Also looking for a acoustic guitar amplifier not interested in a regular electric guitar amplifier
Looking for Surplus lumber 2″×4″s. God Please Bless the Commonwealth of Virginia 757-694-1398

LF a free hospital bed with a mattress. Must be clean and in good working condition. Call 757-678-2884

+17576782884 Items LF a free recliner chair. Call 757-678-2884

looking to buy a glazing point driver tool. Used for fastening glass into window frame. Please leave a message if no answer 757 787 1539

 
FS Samsung 50 inch flatscreen smart tv for $150 75 7710 2995

1757 309 9263 Items Free pecans. Need them picked up out of my yard

Brother printer with new toner/drum. Black and white copies only- works perfect. Not wireless. $40. Also, I am looking for a larger air compressor. Call Dan 757-710-6784
LF for large styrofoam boxes…black cat looking for a home..good personality  710-9576
Cast iron glass front direct vent stove  $500  26 inch old table saw… 14 inch 3e phase power plane   609 658-3777
Wheel chair and an automatic wheel chair 757  666-8899
Mobile home for rent,,tableand a chair..  757-709-9255
LF pick up truck or a small car in good running     931-217  5174  ask for herb
LF a lift chair or a recliner reasonably priced 757-709-0368
LF an outbuilding to be moved… 757-710-9474
Books of all kinds in good condition for sale 757-350-9829
Lf a place to rent, apartment or roommate..between Melfa and Bloxom
2015 Chevy Silverado  4 by 4  good condition  301-775-1562

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Local Weather

October 17, 2026, 10:45 am
Light rain
NNE
Light rain
50°F
16 mph
Apparent: 49°F
Pressure: 1018 mb
Humidity: 93%
Winds: 16 mph NNE
Windgusts: 40 mph
UV-Index: 0.21
Sunrise: 7:12 am
Sunset: 6:23 pm
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