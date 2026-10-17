SWAP SHOP SATURDAY 10/17

October 17, 2026
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1.Looking for local persimmons if anyone has some extra they want to sell. Also looking for a acoustic guitar amplifier not interested in a regular electric guitar amplifier
|Looking for Surplus lumber 2″×4″s. God Please Bless the Commonwealth of Virginia 757-694-1398
LF a free hospital bed with a mattress. Must be clean and in good working condition. Call 757-678-2884
+17576782884 Items LF a free recliner chair. Call 757-678-2884
LF for large styrofoam boxes…black cat looking for a home..good personality 710-9576
Cast iron glass front direct vent stove $500 26 inch old table saw… 14 inch 3e phase power plane 609 658-3777
Wheel chair and an automatic wheel chair 757 666-8899
Mobile home for rent,,tableand a chair.. 757-709-9255
LF pick up truck or a small car in good running 931-217 5174 ask for herb
LF a lift chair or a recliner reasonably priced 757-709-0368
LF an outbuilding to be moved… 757-710-9474
Books of all kinds in good condition for sale 757-350-9829
Lf a place to rent, apartment or roommate..between Melfa and Bloxom
2015 Chevy Silverado 4 by 4 good condition 301-775-1562