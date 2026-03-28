SWAP SHOP SATURDAY March 28, 2026

Looking for a full size, good name brand acoustic guitar that might need minor repair at a very reasonable price. 757 710 6779

Looking for a small refrigerator for a mobile home, as well as an electric range. Call or text (757)350-0385

14′ AlumaCraft 8hp Yamaha trailer, Rigged & Ready to Fish, $2,700.00 OB. Hunting Property, 1 1/2 Acres, $4,500.00 OBO. Martin Sigma Guitar! (1970s model) Excellent Condition, DR-4HC. $1,000.00 Firm. 757-894-1368

Boat Motor & Trailer Mako 20ft yr 1973 with Yamaha ProV 150hp all in good condition. Asking $5,000. obo call for pictures. 757-331-1911

2 piece movie theater Black leather reclining chairs $1200, air conditioners 5000 btu $75, Dining table without chairs $75. 757 894-7226

Battery operated drill, brand new, $40 OBO 757-709-0093

Looking to buy a reasonably priced riding mower, around $400, 757-710-5451

50 inch flat screen TV, no remote, $125. Call anytime, leave a message if needed 757-678-3330

32 inch brand new, plastic frame screen porch door $50, large US flag 9 ft x 4 1/2 ft, $30, radiator for a 195 Thunderbird $50. 757-350-1160

Looking for a plumber 757-709-9255

24 inch Schwinn Unicycle for sale, garage kept, has manual and bill of sale. Reasonably priced. Cheriton pick up 757-695-0767

Looking for a scooter that runs 757-710-6302

Antique furniture and restaurant equipment (including a restaurant deep fryer) for sale in the Keller area. 912-768-8528

Looking to buy tires, 245 or 255 size. 757-815-1597

Samsung stainless steel double door fridge for sale, large size, $500. 757-694-5150

Brand new Jazzy Pride powered wheel chair, only used inside for less than 2 hours, comes with manual and brand new charger, leather seat, folds to put in vehicle, $22500. Drum toms including snares, cymbal stands, etc. one 16″ thin crash cymbal $50. 757-710-1490

Towable scaffolding, 20 ft walk board, 26 ft working height, $2200. 410-726-4589

206 Hummer H3, 190,000 miles, transmission has begun to slip, $2900. 757-709-2972