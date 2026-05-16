SWAP SHOP SAT

May 16, 2026
 |
SwapShop
  1. I feed 29 cats in 5 different locations and try to finds homes for them.
    Can anyone donate donate cat food to the cause. Will be happy to pick it up.
    Also have a large mostly gray calico, about a year old, who is ready to meet to
    be adopted.  757 710 9576
  2. LOOKING FOR 4 WHEELS AND TIRES TO FIT 2012 f150. 20 INCH AND 6 LUG.
  3. 3. Fresh eggs for sale! $5 per dozen or $7 for 18 eggs. Fresh eggs make all your recipes better! 7100592
  4. 2024SCOOTER  $700   2003 GRAND AM  PONTIAC $2000  2002 hONDAhONDA rOGUE MOTORCYCLE  $1500  757 678-3520
  5. GERMAN ROTWEILLER PUPPY..678-3840
  6. 6. 2002 PONTIAC SUN CAR  98K MIS..NEEDS SOME WORK..2.4 ENGINE $750 CALLS PONLY  757-694-1332
  7. LF USED SMALL PICKUP  SEND PICS..757-709-1139
  8. LF a free hospital bed with a mattress. Must be clean and in good working condition. Call 757-693-0720
  9. PLASTIC DRUMS  CLEAN $10 EACH  894-0823
  10. 1. Looking for person to weed wack and cut grass with zero turn 2 days a week. $16.00/hour. Onancock area. 609-658-3784.
    2. Need someone to install radio in 1981 Jeep CJ. 609-658=3784
  11. FS four piece bedroom set, like new, dresser with mirror, chest of drawers, nightstand, asking $650. LF male puppies. LF scrap metal, and junk appliances, will pick up for free. Call 757 678 2566.
  12.  DRESSER WITH 8 DRAWERS $10  PHONE  $15  757-709-4752
  13. Model 1200 cole bean planter. Very heavy duty plants great 30-in roast spacing. $1100 or best offer
    2. Ferguson heavy duty 10-point chisel plow. Works great has springs on supports. Have extra chisel shanks to go with it. $1,000 or best offer
    3. DeHaan custom made shotgun 16 gauge side by side double barrel straight English stock. Beautiful gun hard to find 16 gauge double barrels. Has not been shot basically new beautiful wood beautiful bluing. Inquire for price
    17578949230
    Items
    Model 1200 cole bean planter. Very heavy duty plants great 30-in roast spacing. $1100 or best offer
    2. Ferguson heavy duty 10-point chisel plow. Works great has springs on supports. Have extra chisel shanks to go with it. $1,000 or best offer
    3. DeHaan custom made shotgun 16 gauge side by side double barrel straight English stock. Beautiful gun hard to find 16 gauge double barrels. Has not been shot basically new beautiful wood beautiful bluing. Inquire for price15. STIHL POWER WASHER  $450   wARNER 12 FT STEPLADDER $150   HD HAMMOCKSTANDS  $25EA.. 757-694-515016, QUEEN MATRESS $100 GC  694-7145

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May 16, 2026, 10:05 am
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