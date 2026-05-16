SWAP SHOP SAT

May 16, 2026
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- I feed 29 cats in 5 different locations and try to finds homes for them.
Can anyone donate donate cat food to the cause. Will be happy to pick it up.
Also have a large mostly gray calico, about a year old, who is ready to meet to
be adopted. 757 710 9576
- LOOKING FOR 4 WHEELS AND TIRES TO FIT 2012 f150. 20 INCH AND 6 LUG.
- 3. Fresh eggs for sale! $5 per dozen or $7 for 18 eggs. Fresh eggs make all your recipes better! 7100592
- 2024SCOOTER $700 2003 GRAND AM PONTIAC $2000 2002 hONDAhONDA rOGUE MOTORCYCLE $1500 757 678-3520
- GERMAN ROTWEILLER PUPPY..678-3840
- 6. 2002 PONTIAC SUN CAR 98K MIS..NEEDS SOME WORK..2.4 ENGINE $750 CALLS PONLY 757-694-1332
- LF USED SMALL PICKUP SEND PICS..757-709-1139
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LF a free hospital bed with a mattress. Must be clean and in good working condition. Call 757-693-0720
- PLASTIC DRUMS CLEAN $10 EACH 894-0823
- 1. Looking for person to weed wack and cut grass with zero turn 2 days a week. $16.00/hour. Onancock area. 609-658-3784.
2. Need someone to install radio in 1981 Jeep CJ. 609-658=3784
- FS four piece bedroom set, like new, dresser with mirror, chest of drawers, nightstand, asking $650. LF male puppies. LF scrap metal, and junk appliances, will pick up for free. Call 757 678 2566.
- DRESSER WITH 8 DRAWERS $10 PHONE $15 757-709-4752
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Model 1200 cole bean planter. Very heavy duty plants great 30-in roast spacing. $1100 or best offer
2. Ferguson heavy duty 10-point chisel plow. Works great has springs on supports. Have extra chisel shanks to go with it. $1,000 or best offer
3. DeHaan custom made shotgun 16 gauge side by side double barrel straight English stock. Beautiful gun hard to find 16 gauge double barrels. Has not been shot basically new beautiful wood beautiful bluing. Inquire for price
17578949230 Items Model 1200 cole bean planter. Very heavy duty plants great 30-in roast spacing. $1100 or best offer
2. Ferguson heavy duty 10-point chisel plow. Works great has springs on supports. Have extra chisel shanks to go with it. $1,000 or best offer
3. DeHaan custom made shotgun 16 gauge side by side double barrel straight English stock. Beautiful gun hard to find 16 gauge double barrels. Has not been shot basically new beautiful wood beautiful bluing. Inquire for price15. STIHL POWER WASHER $450 wARNER 12 FT STEPLADDER $150 HD HAMMOCKSTANDS $25EA.. 757-694-515016, QUEEN MATRESS $100 GC 694-7145