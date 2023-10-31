SWAP SHOP OCTOBER 31, 2023

1.Looking for a single shot 410 shotgun at a reasonable price. Call anytime 757-694-1916

2.Kittens free to good home. They will be 4 weeks old tomorrow. Call 757-693-0720

3.21 Fishing Rods…14 Reels…1 Scotty Down Rigger. Poles up to 14ft Some need work, some ready to go $200 for Everything, Baby Lock Embroidery/Sewing Machine Great Condition 150 Spools of Thread Rolls of stabilizer, pedals, needles, 16 disks with designs, & USB Adapter etc. $500 At least 200 Skeins of yarn. Selling as 1 lot $350 443-359-9444

4.Two bed skirts from Pottery Barn, twin size, white, with children’s toy patterns throughout. Open packages but never used. $ 20 for both. 757-787-7351

5.2002 Black Ford Explorer for sale. New tires and brakes. asking $2,000 OBO. Serious inquiries only – call 757 710 5426.

6.NordicTrack Elliptical machine. Great condition. $350. 22 resistance levels and a variety of pre-programmed workouts. Must pick up in Exmore. Call for more information or to set up a time to test it out. 434-774-8217

7.2013-15 Subaru Impreza/Xv Crosstrek, New Left Driver Rear Tail Light. $65. Call 757 387 2342

8.Like new leather sectional sofa with 2 recliners and a pull-out sofa bed. Dark brown. $500 OBO. 757-710-8792

9.Off shore fishing equipment for sale too numerous to mention $2,500, a brand new still in the box Husqvarna 3 bag grass catching system for a Husqvarna zero turn mower $350Text is best 757-710-4703 located in Onley

10.700 lb. steer $1,000 757-894-9719

11.For sale Remington model 700 7mm magnum hunting rifle w/custom features 757-894-4949

12.30′ Fleetwood camper trailer w/2 slide outs $7,000, 3 axle equipment trailer $2,500, Construction tool box $300 757-710-5238

13.LF 38″ mower deck for a 175 lawn tractor 757-894-1620

14.Free treadmill 757-693-1807

15.For sale 2000 Ford F-250 diesel 757-765-0705

16.Set of rims for Dodge pick up 22×10 $400 for the set 757-374-6272

17.Yard Machine 38″ mower deck $100 757-350-0085

18.Color T.V. $300, new cell phone $150 757-894-0113

19.Amana top load washer $150 757-894-6741

20.For sale in Parksley area 2 acres of land 757-829-5635

21.Ridgway grandfather clock $150 757-442-2203



