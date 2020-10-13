1. 14′ boat, motor, and trailer. Good all around boat for fishing, ducking, and marsh hen hunting. Well taken care of.

$3700.00 787-3070

2. One Michelin LTX AT2 tire, 275/65/18, very good condition. Cost $250.99 new, $75 obo.

New still in package adjustable grill plates that cover burners on a grill to reduce flare-ups. Adjust from 18.5-28.5 inches. 3 sets, $40 for all 3 sets.

Leave message if no answer. 410 430 0476

3. 2008 Ford Escape XLT All Wheel Drive, $750, tan 757 894 8121

4. For Sale: 10″ Skil Table Saw with legs, works fine, $100 757 442 7029

5. LF 2 BEDROOM HOME 709-8887

6. CHESTNUTS 7 ZIPLOC GALLON $5 BAGS FULL 787-8241

7. FOUND A CAT MAXWELL ST.. BLACK TABBY PARKSLEY 710-9580

8. 2009 TOYOTA SCION… 710-0810

9. 2007 YAMAHA MOTORCYCKLE 4000 MI $1600 710-4064

10. LF BABYSITTER NASSAWADOX TO MELFA 709-3576