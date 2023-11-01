Swap Shop items from Wednesday, November 1, 2023

1.Looking for someone to cut trees down in Melfa. Call anytime 757-694-5606

2. Like new leather sectional sofa with 2 recliners and a pull-out sofa bed. Dark brown. $500 OBO. 1-757-710-8792

3. Used Refrigerator for sale. Freezer on the top, in good condition and works, asking $175. 32 set of old windows with wavy glass remove from 1940s house. For for more information call 757-710-8835

4. Will do yard work. 757-919-0098

5. For sale 1995 Chevy S10 pickup, V6 engine, $1,200 firm. 1-757-387-2114

6. LF old farm tractor, running or not. 757-709-8480

7. Persimmons fruit. Large fuyu apple sized type. Driftwood and sea pottery-glass. Call Cheryl 757-993 -0180

8. Looking for someone or 2 guys to help empty house of unwanted furniture and misc stuff ASAP must have truck or trailer asl need to move everything out by Nov 20. 609-780-4960

9. Atleast 200 Skeins of Yarn….All for $275. Working Baby Lock ESG2 Embroidery/Sewing Machine…150 Spools of thread, 16 disks with designs, and more extras… ready to embroider….$400 Today Only. 443-359-9444.

10. 2001 Dodge High Top Conversation van 184k runs and drives 1,200. Has some rust issues. 609-780-4960

11. Looking for reliable vehicle. If anyone has one contact 757-709-4287

12. 1882 Carson City silver dollar in brilliant uncirculated condition that I have owned for over 30 years, $200 cash. 757-710-6779

13. LF tailgate for a Ford F-150 pickup, 2010 – 2015. 757-787-1469

14. LF someone to make a house call to work on a grandfather clock. Selling a bench top wood lathe, brand new motor, 4 different pullies for speed. 757-894-8118

15. 2 kittens, orange, looking for a new home. 757-710-8230

16. Stemware, various assortment, whole box, $15 for everything. Futon, brown in color, disassembled, asking $80. Christmas tree, Douglas Fir, $25. 410-251-9040