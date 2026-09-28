SWAP SHOP MONDAY SEPTEMBER 28,2026

1.LF SMALL TOYOTA TACOMA. NEEDS TO BE A FIVE SPEED. GOOD WORKING CONDITION. FOUR WHEEL OR TWO WHEEL DRIVE. 757 694 5447

2.Home for sale in upper Accomack County near Wallops Flight Facility, T’s Corner & Chincoteague. Flipper’s dream 1000 sq-ft, 2 BR, 1 BA, LR, KIT, Bonus RM, Screened Porch, Deck, Garage & 3 Outbuildings. This will be an As Is, cash only sale. Will be scheduling a group showing October 3rd and will consider all written offers. To be placed on the list for the showing call 410-571-1140 and leave detail contact information.

3.FS 50-inch smart tv for $150 a deep freezer for $65 757 710 2995

4.Nice Golf stream golf club bag with 10 assorted brand clubs $15 757 710 6779

5.FS DRYER $50 2002 FORD RANGER, 5 SPEED $2,800 410 202 9948

6.LF a girl chihuahua about 1 to 1 & a half years old. Call 757-678-2884

7.FREE!! TV STAND WITH 3 GLASS SHELVES AND A FLAT-TOP GRILL 757 824 0046

8.HAS A PLACE READY TO RENT. CALL, FOR ALL THE DETAILS, 757 709 9255

9.FS 6 DEAWER DRESSER WITH MIRROR $50 OBO, REFRIGERATOR $150 OBO AND 3 275 GALLON GAS TANKS $75 A PIECE. 757 442 1309

10.FS 23 HP “GO DEVIL”MOTOR $1,200 OBO 757 678 3614

11.FS UTILITY TRAILER 4 X 6 $450 757 232 3612

12.FS A TELESCOPE FULLY LOADED WITH A COMPUTER CONTROLLER, STILL IN THE BOX $300 610 246 8391

13.LF COMIC BOOKS TO BUY 812 887 7275