SWAP SHOP MONDAY OCTOBER 5, 2026

1.Project lawn mowers (3) and mantis tiller (1) all pull easy $30 obo text 757 694 7908 for info and pictures

2.Looking to buy load of firewood, Delivered! 757-894-1368

3.Looking for firewood rack and heavy duty wheelbarrow. 757 710 0325 Leave message.

4.looking for a 2-bedroom Apartment or House for rent around Parksley and Onley area. Would need to take vouchers. Text at 757-894-4064

5.5 ft x 28-inch wood desk, 5 drawers, one is a file drawer, can send pictures, $250 Jennairr, 4 burner grill, 2 infrared heaters, rotisserie $150 757 894 8118 lv message

6.FS 4-piece dresser set (dresser, nightstand, Mirror, chest) $600 LF scrap metal & junk appliances will pick up for free, 61″ CUT BOBCAT zero turn mower runs like new $7,500 757 678 2566

7.A BABY GOAT IS RUNNING LOOSE IN THE PARKSLEY TOWN PARK. IF YOU KNOW THE OWNER LET HIM OR HER KNOW.

8.LF SMALL PICKUP STICKSHIFT 931 217 5174 ASK FOR HERB

9.FSTRACTOR RUNS ON DIESEL 757 350 1211

10.FS 2 50 GALLON CLEAR KIEROSENE OIL DRUMS $25 EACH CRIB/PLAYPEN $30 757 665 6128

11.FS FIREPLACE INSERT HEATER 3 BAGS OF PELLETS COME WITH IT. $175 757 709 9502

12.FS SOFA AND RECLINER $200 51″ TV AND SPEAKER $150 OBO 757 694 7145

13.FS 6 HP MERCURY 4 STROKE OUTBOARD $1,500 ENCLOSED TRAILER, BACK RAMP, AND SIDE DOOR $7,500 631 774 3739

14.LF A GOOD USED PUSH MOWER THAT WORKS WELL. IF YOU LIVE NEAR EXMORE, HE’LL PICK IT UP TODAY 757 709 2859