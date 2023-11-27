SWAP SHOP MONDAY NOVERBER 27, 2023

1.New dell desktop $100, acoustic guitar with case and picks $100, super Nintendo with 15 or 20 games $200 obo call 757-709-0923

2.Roughly 3 doz. duck decoys for hunting $50 some nice old botttles for $50, nautical scenes of four seagul silouette standing call for info. $50 757-666-8622

3.Looking to purchase a used stainless steel grill for roasting oysters. Please leave message with dimensions and price. 804-221-1498

4.Looking for a Shitzhu Puppy or Shitzhu Mix puppy. Reasonably priced 757-607-6978.. anytime

5.Looking for work from hanging Christmas lights to any decorations, I offer gutter cleaning as well. Available all weekends, 757-709-5219, respond to text

6.KITTENS FREE TO A GOOD HOME. 8 WEEKS OLD TOMORROW. CALL 757-693-0720

7. 5 elementary school desk with cubby hole under the seat…$10 each OBO. 18 small, plastic chair with metal frame. Like in kindergarten. Assorted colors….$5 each OBO. Assorted buckets, 2 gal. to 5 gal. some with lids, some square. $1 each. .757-442-9126

8.LF work truck as cheap as possible 302-519-1311

9.2002 Honda 200cc dirt bike $1,000 obo 757-709-0848

10.Gold’s gym exercise bike $45 757-894-8118

11.John Deere 1010 tractor with hush hog, scrape and disc harrow $3,500 410-845-1478

12.LF a free English bulldog 757-607-6112

13.Oval dining table w/2leaves 7 chairs $100, marble top buffet $50, 22 egg incubator $30 757-894-1495

14.Free medium size wooden dog house 757-824-3379

15.Full size sofa and recliner $175, Ninja food processor new in box $35 757-709-8387

16.Needs help with repairing a 1952 Ford tractor 757-710-9474

17.6’x8′ utility trailer $1,000 obo 757-709-4059

18.Pecans for sale $5 qt. bucket 757-665-6279