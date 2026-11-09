SWAP SHOP MONDAY NOVEMBER 9, 2026

1.Free leather chair, black. Some damage from cats, but very sturdy and structurally sound. Also, men’s bicycle, 26”, perfect condition, driven once. $ 60. 757 787 7351

2.Clean full size and box spring mattress set. Text at 757-710-1284

3.looking for a gas power log splitter. non running maybe motor or needs fixing still interested reasonable price thanks 757 990 1120

4.FS 1999 FORD RANGER NEW TIRES INSPECTION READY TO GO PRICE $2800 757 710 8849

5.LOST A GRILL WAS ACCIDENTLY LEFT ON THE SIDEWALK IN FRONT OF THE UPS STORE AT FOUR CORNER PLAZA IT WAS TAKEN BY SOMEONE CALL THE OWNER AT 860 402 0232

6.FS GENERATOR PRESSURE WASHER AND 42″LAWN MOWER DECK 757 894 3196

7.FS BURN BARRELS 55 GALLON DRUMS, TOPS CUT, VENT HOLES AT THE BOTTOM, $30 EACH. 100 FOOT RUBBER GARDEN HOSE $30 757 894 0823

8.3’x 6’ yard cart / trailer /wagon Used but good condition. Hitch side has a dent. but great tires and otherwise fully functional and good condition. $75 443 250 1475

9.LF HYDRAULIC TRAILER. WASHER & DRYER. 757 666 7851

10.LF UTILITY TRAILER (8′ X 4′) 757 710 5451

11.FS WHEELCHAIR $30. 2 FREE WALKERS. 757 666 9545

12. LF TRAILER TIRE RIMS, 16″ WITH 6 LUGS, 757 894 2267