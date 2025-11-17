SWAP SHOP MONDAY NOVEMBER 17, 2025

1.LF set factory Chevy Silverado 2500 rims Year 2001-2011 757-350-9497

2.Kitchen heavy pine table 35 x 57. Perfect shape. Pick up Wachapreague FREE 410 215 1493.

3.4 General used tires with lots of tread. Size 225/55 R-17 97V $100.00 for all.  Set of left hand golf clubs with bag & cart.Includes 1 wedge,1putter,2woods,9-5-3-7 irons. $100.00.  757 710 4057.

4.License plate bird house. “MAINE” plate. $30 / Hand held clay bird throwers. (2) One left hand one right hand. $25 each. “E” mail  at: [email protected]

5.New golf cart cover for 4 seater $100 obo Wii game system with fit board and 4 games $100 obo like new in the box Call 757-331-1911

6.PEAVEY Sound System includes :Mixer, 2 Microphones, 2 – 10″ Speakers w/Stands. Can demonstrate. LIKE NEW ! Cost $700., sell for $450. 1-757-787-4128, Onancock

7.FS 42″JOHN DEERE RIDING MOWER DECK 757 894 3196

8.FS living room set sofa loveseat and recliner, black and grey like new asking $800, FS dresser with mirror chest and nightstand $600. Looking for scrap metal and junk appliances will pick up for free. Call 757 678 2566.

9.FS 2 AIRS OF HEADLIGHTS FOR A 2019 HONDA CRV (STIL IN THE BOX) 757 919 0001

10. FS 2 BIKES IN GOOD SHAPE 757 791 1776

11.LF A USED ELECTRIC STOVE AND SOMEONE TO CLIMB THE ROOF TO FIX A CHINEY 757 666 8288

12.FS AN OLD GE GARAGE REFRIGERATOR $100 757 894 8118

13.FS 2 STEP BOARDS FOR A 2008 JEEP CHEROKEE $50 FOR BOTH, $25 A PIECE 757 894 0225

14.FS A 2004 CHEVY TAHOE 443 289 0103

15.1 acre of Land for sale in the Treherville area 757 678 6910

 

