SWAP SHOP MONDAY NOVEMBER 10, 2025

1.Kenmore double oven gas cook stove Clean, very good shape. $250.00 or best offer. 757 350 0977

2.FS Excellent Landscape trailer 9’6″x5’6″ great tires and has a tool cage up front and a ramp in the rear. $1900.0 2007 Acura MDX with 217k miles but drives perfect. New shocks and tires. Leather interior w/entertainment package and 7 airbags. Clean title. $3750.00 Honda airless sprayer needs tlc. 400.00

757-999-4140

3.FS 2 old metal milk cans $25 each or both for $40 Cement pink flamingo asking $20 obo Cast iron tea pot ( old) asking $15 Call 757-990-1134 for more information

4.Microwave – Frigidaire – new in box – over the range $300 – 757 350 1558

5.License plate bird house. “MAINE” plate. $30 / Hand held clay bird throwers. (2) $25 each. One left hand one right hand. “E” [email protected]

6.FS 2 15 SPEED BIKES 2 FOR $60 410 603 4753

7.Need one or two strong men to load and unload fire wood cut 16-18 inches. This 75 yr old veteran has a bad back. can’t pay a lot but says ” lets talk.” call or text 757-710-8606 Located in Exmore.

8.FS a cell phone and tablet 2 for $50 obo 757 709 4752

9.FS ELECTRIC HEATER $40 757 709 0093

10.LF 2 YEARBOOKS FROM 1970, CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL AND ONANCOCK HIGH SCHOOL. CALL 757 709 9761

11.FS WOOD STOVE $300 A CABINET FROM THE EARLY 1900S $600 757 694 7625

12.FS PECANS 2 POUND BAG $5 5 POUND BOX $8 CALL 757 665 6279