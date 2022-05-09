  1. Free Oklahoma Joe’s Smoker/grill combo. Needs work. 757-710-4745
  2. 2 mobile home windows,1 is a 30×40 white window for FOR $125.00. The other is a white slider 35 and a half x 23 and a half $75.00.both still in the box new or I will take $180.00 for both firm. 757-414-4040
  3. Rigid 10″ Radial Arm Saw – new in box, never opened – $225.00 firm, Rigid Chain Pipe Vice Tripod – $100.00 firm, Snap-On Tool box, 18x27x20 and 1-Craftsman Tool box, 18x27x20 both stacked on rollaway with work bench – $225.00 firm 757-999-3068 and leave a message
  4. 2007 VW Passat wagon funs needs work $1,600 cash  757-414-0047 LV number on answering machine.
  5. Stilh weed eater $250  757-709-1522
  6. LF sleeper sofa 757-894-0113
  7. Set of 20″ chrome rims 10 lug $250, Reebok elliptical $150, inversion table $100 757-710-1490
  8. LF church passenger van 757-694-1398
  9. 36 gal. camper holding tank $200 757-894-0823
  10. Various purses and wallets for sale  757-710-0590
  11. Pair of Zildjian 14″ hi-hat cymbals $25  757-854-8083
  12. LF someone to use a chain saw to help clear property 757-894-3742
  13. LF girl’s baby cloths, bassinet, children’s yard toys/swing set  757-665-5335
  14. 23′ Wellcraft boat, motor, trailer for sale 804-894-2267