- I have for sell a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van. I’m asking for $1000.00 or best offer. Then I have 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. and the other is 10ft. I’m asking $300.00 or best offer for the 5ft. ramp and $600.00 or best offer for the 10ft. ramp.(757)789-5287 ask for Sandy.
- $1,600.00 CASH 2007 Volkswagen Passat Wagon 2.0T 4 door station wagon, runs 160,000 miles, some body damage, needs rear brakes and engine sensor needs work … sold AS IS 7574140074 leave phone number on answering machine
- BowFlex GO Coach TreadClimber, $75.00. Complete Oxygen-Acetylene Cutting Torch set with Tall bottles and Lincoln AC/DC ARC Welder with helmets and carts, $350.00 firm. Call 860-301-3781 and leave a message.
- Lf a fork lift that runs. Something like bobcat cheap as possible it can need a little work. Lf dual axle car trailer 16-20 feet. Lf a Used worked truck cheap as possible 3025191311
- 1988 Grumman boat 16ft aluminum with 15 hp mercury outboard and a 1999 trailer with tilt feature. 1955 ford panel truck body no under carriage or drive train $1200 with title 7574424843
- Usb condenser studio microphone $40. Universal camera tripod still in box $25 7578942434
- Ferguson tractor TO 20 $1500 7578942397
- Even dozen of old blue mason jars $40, Box of old bottles $50, Lf a nice pistol .38-.45. 7573877506
- Older ac unit 8-10k btu $50. Newer ac unit 5k btu $50 7577107372
- Lf a room to rent between Parksley and melfa. Short box Chevy complete all together came from a 92 chevy pickup 7577094685
- Hayman sweet potato plants 7578943196
- 2007 Honda Accord 128k miles $6800 7577878455
- 94 Plymouth voyager mini van 108k miles new tires needs headliner everything else great $1500 obo. Lf a 2 bedroom trailer or house $1800 a month in Maryland 4104228973
- Alexa
- Local News
- Weather
- Swap Shop
- Community
- Shopping Show
- Submissions
- About WESR
- On Demand
Select Page