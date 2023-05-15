1. Lf bulldog puppy 7576076112

2. 3 piece living room set good condition $125. 7578245538

3. 10 by 20 shed good condition. LF old pellet stove. Ask for John 7577105507

4. 2007 btx Honda 4100 miles No fuel injection has carburetor $4500 Good shape all insured. 61 inch husqvarna zero turn commercial grade $3300 New spindle. 2019 quay motorcycle 200 on/off road $1600. 8945713

5. Brand new 42 inch flat screen with antenna hookup $125 dollars 7577091139

6. 2000 Chevy Silverado full size tagged in state of Delaware. good running work truck $2800 2 wheel drive automatic 3025191311

7. 7576931807 Electric treadmill works good $75 obo

8. 2 flat screen TVs 42 inch, 55 inch at reasonable price 7577877969

9. 1997 f150 ford pickup New tires everything works fine 7576076009

10. LF a battery charger 7578943196

11. 45 inch screen color tv $100 7574425478

12. Total gym excellent condition $95, Red oak boards various sizes long boards, White oak wide boards and other assorted wood 7577109391

13. Located in Cape Charles Large oak armoire converted to hold large desktop computer giving it away pretty heavy 8048960057

14. Set of antique dishes blue and white with gold trim $50 7574424496

15. f/s 2002 Isuzu rodeo runs needs work 220k 800 b.o 6097804960

16. LOOKING TO BUY A STAND UP DEEP FREEZER LARGE CALL ANYTIME 7577108606

17. Free firewood from magnolia tree 24400 Maxwell St. Parksley 23421 2067796058

18. 1997 Mercury 150 optimax boat motor for sale. Was always on fishing boat. Stainless steel prop all controls go with it. power tilt trim etc. been great motor just got new one. everything works great $3500 obo. call or text 757 710 6719

19. Gas frigidaire cooking stove in excellent condition $150. LF scrap metal and junk appliances will pick up for free. 7576782566