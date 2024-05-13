Swap Shop Monday, May 13, 2024

4. Antique clock that stand up from the floor, around 5-6 foot tall with chimes.Love seat like new. Reclining sofa leather like new Discuss price when call 7857063662

5. 1994 two wheel drive full size work truck really nice shape GMC fl everything original. New tires no rust great truck 2500 series. $2800 obo. Washer whirlpool $100 obo. 2007 f150 full size work truck motor needs some work not running $750 3025191311

6. I’m giving away steps. 4 feet wide 3 steps made of fiberglass free 7573773689

7. Brand new box boards for a twin size mattress. Electric portable ice maker igloo used twice $100. Utility trailer around 4 by 8 $600. 7577877542

7. Steel hedge trimmer with 4 foot bar, Brand new huskavarna weed eater 525 Commercial grade. Remington chainsaw 16 inch $550 good shape. 1999 f150 14 foot single axle, there’s a trailer hooked to it extended cab with Camper shell $4000 obo with titles. 02 Mazda pickup 140k miles v6 extended cab 4wd great shape $4500

8945713

8. Very clean whirlpool fridge with ice maker. discuss price when call 7573501972

9. 1994 Merril z 28 all new front end 120k miles motor has a knock in it but it does run, Another motor with 80k miles comes with it $2500 obo. 275 gallon oil drum with stand $100 obo 7578946319

10. 1998 Chevy corvette 36k miles 8044367350

11. Coleman mini bike excellent condition $550 paid $900. 12 foot John boat aluminum $400 great shape. 12 foot canoe for one man, paid $900 asking $450. Kevin 7039436356 near parksley

12. 6656279 Baby chicks for sale 2 for $15 or $40 for all of them around 5 weeks old

13. Beanie babies 44 of them &140 for the whole lot. Tea pots 35 of them all decorative and different $150. 2 passes for 18 holes of golf at the captains cove golf and yacht club comes with cart $84 for both 6317743739

14. Hospital bed with remote control $600, 2 5 drawer dressers $50 each identical maple wood. 2 bed mattresses for soothing bed sores $100 for both 410-251-9040 in Parksley

15. 4 pieces of building material, 2 pieces of sheet rocks, 2 pieces of flooring all for $40 7578940113

16. Upright deep freezer $75 perfect for a garage 7577100810

17. Lf any and all video game related stuff old and new anything 7577090509 18. Free tanning bed, works good, moving, calls only. 7577101350