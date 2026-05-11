SWAP SHOP MONDAY MAY 11, 2026

May 11, 2026
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SwapShop
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1.FS a set of 4 Nitto Grappler tires size 295/60/R20 about 50-60% thread left on them
I’m asking 120 for all four. call or text 757 709 2972

2.For cheap fast sale….Boat Trailer for parts or rehab.   Good Torsion Axle and 2 good   tires and rims.  Lots of good rollers.    Can do local delivery  for $50.   757-710-4488    text or call.

3.FS QUEEN SIZE MATTRESS $100 OBO 757 694 7145

4.FS F5-150 PICKUP NEEDS WORK ON THE BACK BREAK $2,200 AS IS AND 2002KAWASAKI CYCLE NEEDS A BATTERY $2,000 757 854 8039

5.LF A ROOM, APARTMENT, HOUSE, OR TRAILER TO RENT. 410 845 3129

6.FS 2 ROTTWEILER PUPPIES 757 678 3840

7.LF a good used full-sized pickup for a work truck, must have an 8-foot bed. Prefer in the 2000-to-4000-dollar range. Call or text 757-710-5943.

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May 11, 2026, 8:01 pm
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