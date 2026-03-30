SWAP SHOP MONDAY MARCH 30, 2026

1.Looking to HIRE someone, Part time, $13 and hour, to pull weeds on a wooded lot near Pungoteague. call and leave message at 757 414 0074

2.FREE! wooden desk. will need truck or trailer to take away. have left outside if anyone would like to have it. located at 24388 Gertrude st Parksley. can call first if interested to make sure still here. ( 665- 1234)

3.Free sofa bed by “This Ends Up”. Style is one that has 2 x 4 frame. Good condition. You would have to pick up. 8 miles east of Exmore off Occohannock Neck Road. Call (717) 688-1893.

4.Champion generator 6875 text 757-666-8197 for pics $100 firm.

5.LF a Jasmine brand acoustic guitar 757 710 6779.

6.3 different vacuums for sale!! a toddler swim vest to learn to swim! have a commercial floor shampoo machine for sale! 757 350 9909

7.LF OUTDOOR FURNITURE. CHAIRS, TABLES, PATIO SETS, MUST BE WEATHERPROOF. ALSO WATERING CANS FOR SUMMER PLANTS 757 710 5426.