SWAP SHOP MONDAY MARCH 23, 2026

1.fs 2005 Cadillac truck fully loaded needs some tender loving care $600 443 735 6078

2.3 Large Pencil Trees heights ranges 3ft to 8ft $30- $50, 2 Tall potted Snake plants $30 each, 2 Jade plants $25 & $35 Call 757- 824-4180

3.FS pearl drum set, in 2 sections $400 obo. a pearl snare drum $600 757 710 5087

4.Vintage Oak Hoosier Cabinet $500 VGC, Antique Sideboard 32″ h 42″W $300. Antique Office desk TaylorMade Jamestown NY $400. reasonable offers accepted Call or message 757-894-4199

4.LF a shower chair. Must have adjustable legs, as most do. CALL or TEXT 757 710 2997.

5.Commercial Snapper zero turn mower 23 horsepower 61 inch cut with 519 hours on it.

Ready to go. Runs great cuts fast. $2,500.00 Leave a text at 757-999-0072

6.LF a lightweight chainsaw with 10- or 12-inch bar to cut some limbs up in good running condition brand doesn’t matter reasonably priced 757 990 1120.

7.Wood chips all YOU can load into a pickup $30. Great for animal bedding flower beds and gardens. Located in new church 757-894-9719

8.FS queen size adjustable bed, with mattress and sheets, $850 757 442 2206

9.1976 Chevy Nova LF interior parts 757 710 5324

10.FS JOHN DEERE RIDING MOWER, FOR PARTS, 757 375 1616

11.FS 50″ FLAT SCREEN TV, NO REMOTE, $125 757 678 3330.

12.LF A WASHING MACHINE, IN GOOD RUNNING SHAPE, 757 894 1696.

13.FS A SET OF FRENCH DOORS $250 607 437 4782.

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