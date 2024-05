Swap Shop items from Monday, May 6, 2024

1.Heavy homemade wooden workbench (32″ wide x 60″ long x 35″ high) $40; 1960s vintage Craftsman table saw $80; DeWalt DW706 compound miter saw $120 757 709 1822

2. 757 694 6298. Ringneck fertile hatching eggs and pairs available. Pick up in pungoteauge va

3. 757 990 5270

BRAND-NEW ROUGH-CUT PINE CHICKEN COOP APPROXIMATELY 3 FOOT BY 3 FOOT. LOCATED IN BLOXOM, TEXT FOR PICTURE. $450.00

4. for sale full size john deere backhoe with cab. engine runs good, hydraulics is strong, good tires. it has one busted hydraulic hose and batteries need a charge. will sell for $ 4000.00 dollars located in atlantic, va. phone number 757 894 3742

5. 757 693 0720

ROOSTER COOKIE JARS $30 DOLLARS. ANGEL STATUES $20. CALL 757-693-0720

5. 757 710 6779

Wanted to buy a 2″ hitch mounted one or two bicycle carrier that has wheel supports

6. TRAILER 4 BY 10..DUMP ..$350 HAS TITLE…678-6250

7. 2 KITTIES… 4 MOS.. MALE GRAY AND WHITE; NEUTERED AND RABIES SHOTS…FEMALE ORANGE TIGER.. SPAYED … $25 EA.710-9576

8. 55 GAL

BARRELS UNCUT $20..CUT FOR BURN BARRELS $30 PLASTIC FOR $15 757-505-6863

9. 757 694-1398 LF 26 INCH BICYCLE AND A SOLID BOX TRUCK..

10. FORD PICKUP 2007 F 150 2WD FULL SIZE.. HAS A MINOR PROBLEM..WHOLE OR FOR PARTS…$775 OBO 302 -519-1311

11. LIVING ROOM SET 3 PC SOFA CHAIR RECLINER GLASS END TABLES 2 LAMPS $1000..757-709-1352

12. F/S dual axle car trailer is good working condition with winch 2300.bo can send pics 609 780 4960

13. LF A PERSON TO DO YARD WORK..MUST HAVE TRUCK..LIGHT CARPENTRY 757-607-7706

14. CAMPER SHELL…NEW PUSH MOWER..WITH BATTERY… 757-387-2044

15. MOVING..710-3767 OAK WASH STAND AND OAK DRESER AND APPLIANCES..

16. ELECT. STOVE..$150..757-894-6375

17. 5 FT BOX BLADE $550 OBO.. 894-2691

18. BABY KITTENS FREE TO A GOOD HOME… CHIHUAHUA PUPPY FREE TO A GOOD HOME… LF..A PUPPY…757-694-5996