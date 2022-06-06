- I have for sell a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van. I’m asking for $1000.00 or best offer. Then I have 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. and the other is 10ft. I’m asking $300.00 or best offer for the 5ft. ramp and $600.00 or best offer for the 10ft. ramp.(757)789-5287 ask for Sandy.
- vintage wire clam baskets $15 each or all three for $40 Two five foot propel paddles $25 two live traps for raccoons opossume cats etc. $30 for the two 7573877506
- LF small, running, cheap riding mower that can be delivered to Onancock VA. Doesn’t need to be pretty, just cut grass. 7577107937
- $1,300.00 CASH 2007 Volkswagen Passat Wagon 2.0T 4 door station wagon, runs, 160,000 miles, some body damage, needs rear brakes and engine sensor needs work … sold AS IS 7574140074 leave phone number on answering machine.
- LF wood fence installation quotes. Have an old Craftsman lawn tractor for free, you remove. 36′ heavy aluminum ladder, needs pull rope $100 8484594986
- Hayman sweet potato sprouts 7578943196
- Upright freezer frigidair lots of space practically new 7575056783
- 7577102147 Lf nightly PCA from 5-10 weekly Monday through Friday and Weekends 8 hours a day
- Lane cedar chest great shape paper work $75. 5k btu window ac unit $75. 1500 pound industrial electric hoist in box $150 7576920351
- 7577098195 Vinyl album collection huge variety of rock and other genres around 900 records.
- Lf someone who has the expertise of how to install an above ground pool liner to replace. I have everything needed to replace it. Just need somebody to fix it. 7574140276 home number
