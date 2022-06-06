  1. I have for sell a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van. I’m asking for $1000.00 or best offer. Then I have 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. and the other is 10ft. I’m asking $300.00 or best offer for the 5ft. ramp and $600.00 or best offer for the 10ft. ramp.(757)789-5287 ask for Sandy.
  2. vintage wire clam baskets $15 each or all three for $40 Two five foot propel paddles $25 two live traps for raccoons opossume cats etc. $30 for the two 7573877506
  3. LF small, running, cheap riding mower that can be delivered to Onancock VA. Doesn’t need to be pretty, just cut grass. 7577107937
  4. $1,300.00 CASH 2007 Volkswagen Passat Wagon 2.0T 4 door station wagon, runs, 160,000 miles, some body damage, needs rear brakes and engine sensor needs work … sold AS IS 7574140074 leave phone number on answering machine.
  5. LF wood fence installation quotes. Have an old Craftsman lawn tractor for free, you remove. 36′ heavy aluminum ladder, needs pull rope $100 8484594986
  6. Hayman sweet potato sprouts 7578943196
  7. Upright freezer frigidair lots of space practically new 7575056783
  8. 7577102147 Lf nightly PCA from 5-10 weekly Monday through Friday and Weekends 8 hours a day
  9. Lane cedar chest great shape paper work $75. 5k btu window ac unit $75. 1500 pound industrial electric hoist in box $150 7576920351
  10. 7577098195 Vinyl album collection huge variety of rock and other genres around 900 records.
  11. Lf someone who has the expertise of how to install an above ground pool liner to replace. I have everything needed to replace it. Just need somebody to fix it. 7574140276 home number