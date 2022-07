1. Looking for an electric clothes dryer in Good operating condition

Call anytime 757-710-8606

I’m located in Exmore va

2. In search of a 12×12 canopy, used working pickup 757 709-8949

3. Large lot of little boys clothes size 5 and 6 also shoes and boots in very good condition. Free but must take all. 757 710 6779

4. Large 3-piece white display shelving unit. For home or retail. $1800 obo

4 glass and wood retail adjustable shelving displays $150 each, all four $400

3 solid wood retail shelving displays – 2 $150 each both $250 – 1 on wheels $175

All in excellent condition. Located in Parksley. Call Marilynn @ 757-655-0098.

5. 18′ c-hawk center console 90 merc 2stroke runs great new tires battery bimini top elec winch swim ladder askin 3000 obo

6. Large number of National Geographic magazined call for price about a hundred or more old telephone pole insulators $100 for all Looking to purchase a nice pistol, revolver or semi auto 757 387 7506

7. 2003 chawk center console 90 2 stroke mercury runs great asking 4,000 or best offer new tires battery and bimini top for boat 757-894-5527

8. 1999 GMC 2500 SIERRA $5000 OBO 2000 GMC SIERRA 8 FT BED 4 DR..$3500 757-710-3455

9. DELTA GRINDER USED ONCE $65… REMINGY=TON MULTI HITCH NEW $100 FISHING GILL NETS…REELS …LURES AND LEADERS ALL IN ORIGINAL PACKAGING… FOR PIX 757-709-4981

10. GUINEA BIRDS $10 757-817-4722

11.oUTER bANKS 2 APARTMENTS MID SEPT..OCEAN VIEW DEDK, BEACH, POOL AND HOT TUB $1200 WK. 757-414-0429

12.22 INCH PUSH MOWER HIGH WHEEL.. RUNS AND CUTS GREAT… NEW BLADE..$75 757-665-4868

13. 42 INCH TROYBILT LAWN MOWER NEEDS BELT..$250.. APPROX 2 YRS LD 757-824-6356

14. EXERCISE EQUIP TOTAL GYM.. $250 757-710-8266

15. 757-709-8195 ALBUM COLLECTION 800-900 ALBUMS 60S 70S AND 80S OLD TIME ROCK…

16. FULL SIZED BOX SPRING.. $25 GC… WOODEN DESK MAHOGANY COLOR.. GOOD FOR A KID $50… METAL DESK $30

IN ACCOMAC 845-282-3485

17. 757-710-5238 ACRE OF LAND ON TURKEY RUN ROAD.. READY FOR HOUSE OR DOUBLE WIDE $29k”: 6000 BTU WINDOW AC $75

LF SOMEONE TO INSTALL A CEILING FAN..

18. Looking for a three bedroom home need asap!!!7091035

19. 710-3192 Female goat for sale to a GOOD HOME

20. Lf house in parksley area for rent please give me a call at 7575056504 thank you

21. OKLAHOMA JOE’S SMOKER COOKER… 20 BY 20.. OFFSET FIREBOX..$400…757-709-4063

22. LARGE 5 FT. TABLE..$75.. 757-442-6445

23. 6 KITCHEN CABINETS LN $150 OBO… ANTIQUE CABINET $50 757-505-6878

24. PS5 WITH GAMES AND CONTROLLERS.. LIKE NEW… DOUBLE BARREL SEARS SHOTGUN 12 GA..757-709-1131

25. LOVE SEAT $100 VGC.. 757-336-0634 WILL TEXT PIX… IN ACCOMAC…

26. LF 30 GAL ELECT WATER HEATER 757-710-9204

27. OUTDOOR STORAGE SHED 5FT WIDE 3 FT DEEP BY 6 FT TALL…GOOD DONDITION CAN BE TRANSPORTED ASSEMBLED OR DISASSEMBELED… $250 CASH PHONE/TEXT 985-498-6860