1. 303 642 0904

1998 Dodge Dakota 4wd, rebuilt rear end, 5.9 Magnum, starts/runs well, low miles, needs windshield/tires, $2500

2. Looking for paving stones. Color or shape does not matter. Looking for wire fencing.

Also looking for several sheets of metal roofing, color does not matter.

Call or text 757-710-5943.

3. for sale 32ft. ext ladder 757 442 8105

4. Peavey viper 30 watt electric guitar amplifier. It is a modeling amp with tons of built in amp tones and effects. Perfect for a beginner to novice player or somebody who wants to experiment with different guitar effects.

$100

804-695-7876

5. Dewalt 12 planer $125.

Roper white side by side refrigerator. $200. +1757 710 0744

6. looking for two bedroom home asap

1-862-591-0809

7. small chest freezer $50,,,845-282-3485

8. lf scrap metal… 350-5555 894-9300

9. lf 16 to 20 ft car trailer .. will fix.. used work truck 302=519-1311

10. lf old exterior wooden door… called batten doors 710-9474

11. Everything needed to start two honeybee hives… all accessories $300… lf 10-12 fr jon boat…757-990-9136

12. i phone 11 in new condition will take offers… 757=-993-0539

13. LF A USED MINI VAN OR TRUCK… FREE.. 757-710-4691

14. RABBITS FOR SALE 678-3840

15. LF 3 BEDROOM HOUSE TO RENT 678-3230

16. 4 FEMALE PUPPIES CHIUAUAS $50 710 6312

17. 07 HONDA BTX 4100 MILES.. CARBUERATOR … EXTRAS $4100 245 17 75… 5 FOR $500 BALANCED… rODEO 1996 5 SPEED CLEAN..$2700.. AC..894-5713

200CC MOTOTRCYCLE $2000 OBO..

18. 55 INCH COLOR STEREO TV FLAT SCREEN $225..GOOD SHAPE.. TRIKE..BRAND NEW.. IN BOX… GOLD COLORED… $300…EXERCISE BIKE.. FULL ELECTRONICS HD..

$100 CASH… 757-990 5262

19. 2 large breed roosters for sale $10 each 1757 710 3192

20. 824-0046 LF SELECTRIC CLUTCH FITS ON A GRASS CUTTER..ALSO HAS A 16 FT GANOE.. HAS STERN FOR MOTOR MOUNT…

21. LF A SMALL CAR REASONABLY PRICED… LF 2 BEDROOM TRAILER… 2004 BUICK RENZDEVOUS…410-422-8973

22. 4 DINING ROOM CHAIRS…757 331-1681

23. DRESSER..AND DESK WITH CHAIR… WILL DISCUSS PRICE 894-1751

25. ELECT DRYER $60…RUGAR MK1 $300… REFRIGERATOR $100 GC..757-387-7237

26. SONY HAND HELD VIDEO CAMERA WITH NIGHT VISION INCLUDES LENSES..757-993-0539