- Looking to purchase reclaimed Heart of Pine wood flooring to replace sizable kitchen floor, Design is: 3 1/2″ to 4 1/2″ to 5 1/2″ 757-694-5660
- 1987 El Camino Power windows Power locks A/c CD player$2,500.00 obo. 1973 Chevy nova
350 motor and transmission$3,100.00 obo. 1977 c10 pick up$2500.00 obo Rims not included 757-350-9497
- Bad luck and weather combined so did not score a deer. Hunter looking for fresh venison to purchase. 387-7530
- Looking for Guniea hens doesn’t matter age or size 757-710-3192
- Bobcat zero turn 61in.. runs an cut good… 3,500 obo..12ft an 6ft utility trailer package deal $2,300 clean title… 06 ford expedition runs an drive $4,300 757-350-5873
- 1997 Ford Explorer Miles: 238,333 Driver door doesn’t lock 600$ 360-960-0928
- 20 ga. semi-auto shotgun 678-3840
- LF personel care person 8-4 Mon-Fri. call 9a-9p 710-3300
- Kitchen table w/4 chairs $100 856-689-2246
- 4 truck tires 245/70-17 $50 ea. 16′ utility trailer 678-2566
- FOR SALE 2005 Chevy Malibu white in color. V6 engine, 4 door. Electric windows, Cruse Control, CD Radio with M3.tires almost new. No Mechanical issues at all. Gray interior. Runs like new. Must see to appreciate. Located in Exmore. Very dependable transportation. Asking $3000 OBO need it gone. Call or text for pictures 757-710-8606
- 3 Chihuahuas $50 ea. 2 female, 1 male 387-2053
- 2005 Ford F-150 King Ranch $1,000 732-232-2544
- Renai gas heater $400 990-5436
- fridge/freezer $75 894-8118
- Steam engine $100 obo, 2 vehicles $150, sports cards best offer 710-5507
- LF small car between $650-700 757-693-7544
