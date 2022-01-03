  1. Looking to purchase reclaimed Heart of Pine wood flooring to replace sizable kitchen floor, Design is: 3 1/2″ to 4 1/2″ to 5 1/2″  757-694-5660
  2. 1987 El Camino Power windows Power locks A/c CD player$2,500.00 obo. 1973 Chevy nova
    350 motor and transmission$3,100.00 obo. 1977 c10 pick up$2500.00 obo Rims not included 757-350-9497
  3. Bad luck and weather combined so did not score a deer. Hunter looking for fresh venison to purchase. 387-7530
  4. Looking for Guniea hens doesn’t matter age or size  757-710-3192
  5. Bobcat zero turn 61in.. runs an cut good… 3,500 obo..12ft an 6ft utility trailer package deal $2,300 clean title… 06 ford expedition runs an drive $4,300  757-350-5873
  6. 1997 Ford Explorer Miles: 238,333  Driver door doesn’t lock 600$  360-960-0928
  7. 20 ga. semi-auto shotgun  678-3840
  8. LF personel care person 8-4 Mon-Fri. call 9a-9p 710-3300
  9. Kitchen table w/4 chairs $100  856-689-2246
  10. 4 truck tires 245/70-17  $50 ea. 16′ utility trailer 678-2566
  11. FOR SALE 2005 Chevy Malibu white in color. V6 engine, 4 door. Electric windows, Cruse Control, CD Radio with M3.tires almost new. No Mechanical issues at all. Gray interior. Runs like new. Must see to appreciate. Located in Exmore. Very dependable transportation. Asking $3000 OBO need it gone. Call or text for pictures 757-710-8606
  12. 3 Chihuahuas $50 ea. 2 female, 1 male 387-2053
  13. 2005 Ford F-150 King Ranch $1,000  732-232-2544
  14. Renai gas heater $400  990-5436
  15. fridge/freezer  $75 894-8118
  16. Steam engine $100 obo, 2 vehicles $150, sports cards best offer 710-5507
  17. LF small car between $650-700  757-693-7544