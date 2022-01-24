  1. Looking to buy enclosed trailer in good condition. must have clear title. 8′ 10′ or 12′ long. if no answer please leave message.  757-710-4586
  2. Coleman Generator electric start on wheels. Was used a few times to power our 3br trailer when power went out. Moved no longer needed. New carberator in the box comes with it. Will guarantee it works $300.00 OBO,  FOR SALE: 2005 Chevy Malibu LT with extras. V6 Engine, Loaded. Very good shape. Dependable Transportation, New inspection on 1/6/2022. Great on gas. Asking $2800.00 OBO. CASH ONLY. Clear Title. No Low ball offers. Serious calls only,. Located in Exmore
    Call to test drive it. 757-710-8606
  3. Will buy burn barrels, Dodge Dakota $1000 obo,  3ton jack $100  757-387-0650
  4. Residential water pump $30, Kitchen table set $30, Fridge $40 894-7577
  5. Set of tires  235-55/R18   best offer 387-2951
  6. LF scrap cars/metal, LF wooden pallets 40″x48″, LF work truck  302-519-1311
  7. Wood working table $60, Porter Cable biscuit cutter $80, portable work bench $45 894-0823
  8. Pick up tool box  $30  709-1522
  9. 33 1/2′ trailer frame $100 obo  Text 710-5507
  10. Roosters for sale and goat for sale  757-710-3192
  11. L/f late model car or truck can need some work reasonably priced 609-780-4960
  12. Set of tires 235/85-R16  $150  710-2734
  13. LF house for rent Greenbush-Painter  710-4676
  14. 2 Chihuahuas for sale male/female $50 ea. 710-6312
  15. LF mid 70’s Corvette, LF 16 1/2″x33″ tires, sewing machine $25  824-5823
  16. LF 26″ mountain bike wheels  694-1398
  17. 2 new submersible pumps electric  710-0810
  18. Buick Park Avenue $2,500  350-9238
  19. LF Dodge Ram 2500 4×4 long bed pick up   710-6176
