- Looking to buy enclosed trailer in good condition. must have clear title. 8′ 10′ or 12′ long. if no answer please leave message. 757-710-4586
- Coleman Generator electric start on wheels. Was used a few times to power our 3br trailer when power went out. Moved no longer needed. New carberator in the box comes with it. Will guarantee it works $300.00 OBO, FOR SALE: 2005 Chevy Malibu LT with extras. V6 Engine, Loaded. Very good shape. Dependable Transportation, New inspection on 1/6/2022. Great on gas. Asking $2800.00 OBO. CASH ONLY. Clear Title. No Low ball offers. Serious calls only,. Located in Exmore
Call to test drive it. 757-710-8606
- Will buy burn barrels, Dodge Dakota $1000 obo, 3ton jack $100 757-387-0650
- Residential water pump $30, Kitchen table set $30, Fridge $40 894-7577
- Set of tires 235-55/R18 best offer 387-2951
- LF scrap cars/metal, LF wooden pallets 40″x48″, LF work truck 302-519-1311
- Wood working table $60, Porter Cable biscuit cutter $80, portable work bench $45 894-0823
- Pick up tool box $30 709-1522
- 33 1/2′ trailer frame $100 obo Text 710-5507
- Roosters for sale and goat for sale 757-710-3192
- L/f late model car or truck can need some work reasonably priced 609-780-4960
- Set of tires 235/85-R16 $150 710-2734
- LF house for rent Greenbush-Painter 710-4676
- 2 Chihuahuas for sale male/female $50 ea. 710-6312
- LF mid 70’s Corvette, LF 16 1/2″x33″ tires, sewing machine $25 824-5823
- LF 26″ mountain bike wheels 694-1398
- 2 new submersible pumps electric 710-0810
- Buick Park Avenue $2,500 350-9238
- LF Dodge Ram 2500 4×4 long bed pick up 710-6176
