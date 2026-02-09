SWAP SHOP MONDAY FEBRUARY 9, 2026

1.LF a free recliner chair and a Hospital Bed. Need ASAP. Call 757-693-0720

2.LF a place to rent prefer three bedrooms but will take a two bedroom 757 350 9909

3.LF 2-3 BR home that allows pets, in the upper Northampton County and middle to lower Accomack County. 757 350 5390

4.FS 3 PIECE LIVING ROOM SET, AND 4 PIECE DRESSER SET. ALSO, LF MALE PUPPIES. 757 678 2566

5.FS 2 HEADLIGHTS FOR A 2019 HONDA CRV, BN IN THE BOX $25 EACH 757 469 4529

6.FS 2002 SATURN CAR BN BATTERY, HEAT AND AIR WORKS, GOOD SHAPE, CALL 410 845 3129

7.FS BUICK $700 AS IS AND A TRAIN SET 757 694 7625

8.FS BN MOBILE HOME FURNANCE GAS/PROPANE $1,200 757 990 2269

9.FS 65″ TV $250, TABLE SET $45 BN SUITE CASE $25 757 666 7231

10.L/F house to rent in Accomack County near Onancock area. accepts pets 1000 609 833 7982

11.fs portable heater $50 732 259 8239

12.lf riding lawn mower tractor type 12 hp, and a small wood chipper 757 894 0823

13.FS 1999 F-150 pickup truck. needs work, brakes, $2,500. HOWEVER, if you fix it yourself $2,200. freezer, $80, refrigerator $250. Nice men’s diamond ring, size 9, $650 firm 757 894 5713.