SWAP SHOP MONDAY FEBRUARY 2, 2026

February 2, 2026
1.FS 2- 200 pound propane upright tanks. One stillness 70 pounds of propane still in tank. Tank has regulator. 450 for both. Rannai propane heater. Just over a year old, used 3 times. Model EX38CTP. NEW-1200. ASKING-800 OBO. Will sell tanks and heater together for 1000. 757 505 6815

2.LF a free recliner chair and a Hospital Bed. Need ASAP. Call 757-693-0720

3.FS Tough 1 Purple & Black size 81  like new $55, Weather Beeton Green size 81 55, Paxton Turnout Blanket  Stars & Stripes  size 75 $45 Call or text 757-894-4199

4.One twin Sleep Number bed, the C2 model, is in excellent shape, comes with plug-in pump and remote and twin mattress protector. $75. Will deliver depending on location. 440 812 4207

5.Korg B2 88-key digital piano.  Very Good Condition.  Located on Chincoteague, but You will have to pick it up.  $499 or best offer.  540 687 1310

6.FS DRESSER WITH 8 DRAWERS $30 AND A CELL PHONE $15 757 709 4752

7.LF A USED PROPANE/ELECTRIC STOVE 757 666 8288

8.L/f house to rent to in Accomack county 1000. Mth 3br 2 bth No mobile home text info and pics to 609-833-7982.

9.fs 2004 Buick $750 as is 757 694 7625

10.fs 2 bedroom sets white oak the other is black both 5 piece $250 each 757 387 9948

11.LF PIECE OF FARM EQUIPMENT, KNOWN AS A SWEET POTATO DRAG AND SELLING 55 GALLON BURN BARRELS, TOPS CUT, VENTS AT THE BOTTOM$25 EACH 757 894 0823

 

