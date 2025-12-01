SWAP SHOP MONDAY DECEMBER 1, 2025

December 1, 2025
  1. Large piece of Maple wood for free. The tree limbs have been cut and laying on the ground. Everything is located in Nassawadox. For more information call 757.414.1393.
  2. License plate bird house. “MAINE” plate $30. / Hand held clay bird throwers. (2) one left hand one right hand. $25 each. “E” mail me at: [email protected]
  3. 2 women’s coats FS. First one a beautiful black mink coat with matching muff. From the ‘70s and looks brand new. A great Christmas surprise. Will send pictures if interested. $100.
    Second one is creamed colored with beige markings and black spots. Not mink.
    Again, pictures if interested. $50.  757 387 0334
  4. Local Fresh Handpicked Pecans in the Shell, 1 Quart Bags $6.00 each being sold by a Local young boy selling to buy Christmas gifts for his mother and sister. Makes a great gift, use in recipes or roast at 250 F for 20-25 minutes and ready to eat 757 787 0901
  5. LF USED BARN RAKE AND PITCHFORK 757 694 1398
  6. FS LADIES BLACK BOOTS SIZE 10 1/2 AND 2 PAIR OF HEADLIGHTS FOR A 2019 HONDA CRV 757 919 0001
  7. FS ROOSTERS AND 3 POUND BAGS OF PECANS FOR $5- AND 5-POUND BAGS FOR $8 757 665 6279
  8. FREE HICKORY TREE FIREWOOD A WILMER ENGINE STAND $50 757 894 0823
  9. FS 55″ TV STAND $40 443 823 1816
  11. NIKON D-90 CAMERA AND LENS $100 757 442 2276
  12. FS 24,000 BTU KEROSENE HEATER 757 387 2044
  13. LF HAM RADIO EQUIPMENT 443 880 0198
  14. FS WOOD STOVE 27″ TALL 22″ WIDE $300.  CABINET FROM THE 1900s $300 757 694 7625
  15. FS OLDER BEDROOM SET. HEAVY WOOD, HEADBOARD, FOOTBOARD, TALL DRESSER 5 DRAWERS. NIGHTSTAND 2 DRAWERS 757 678 6907
  16. LF HELP TO CLEAN UP HIS TRAILER AND KITCHEN 757 990 5262
  17. FS ANTIQUE SEWING MACHINE $200 757 691 5320

