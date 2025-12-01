SWAP SHOP MONDAY DECEMBER 1, 2025

December 1, 2025
|
- Large piece of Maple wood for free. The tree limbs have been cut and laying on the ground. Everything is located in Nassawadox. For more information call 757.414.1393.
- License plate bird house. “MAINE” plate $30. / Hand held clay bird throwers. (2) one left hand one right hand. $25 each. “E” mail me at: [email protected]
- 2 women’s coats FS. First one a beautiful black mink coat with matching muff. From the ‘70s and looks brand new. A great Christmas surprise. Will send pictures if interested. $100.
Second one is creamed colored with beige markings and black spots. Not mink.
Again, pictures if interested. $50. 757 387 0334
- Local Fresh Handpicked Pecans in the Shell, 1 Quart Bags $6.00 each being sold by a Local young boy selling to buy Christmas gifts for his mother and sister. Makes a great gift, use in recipes or roast at 250 F for 20-25 minutes and ready to eat 757 787 0901
- LF USED BARN RAKE AND PITCHFORK 757 694 1398
- FS LADIES BLACK BOOTS SIZE 10 1/2 AND 2 PAIR OF HEADLIGHTS FOR A 2019 HONDA CRV 757 919 0001
- FS ROOSTERS AND 3 POUND BAGS OF PECANS FOR $5- AND 5-POUND BAGS FOR $8 757 665 6279
- FREE HICKORY TREE FIREWOOD A WILMER ENGINE STAND $50 757 894 0823
- FS 55″ TV STAND $40 443 823 1816
- NIKON D-90 CAMERA AND LENS $100 757 442 2276
- FS 24,000 BTU KEROSENE HEATER 757 387 2044
- LF HAM RADIO EQUIPMENT 443 880 0198
- FS WOOD STOVE 27″ TALL 22″ WIDE $300. CABINET FROM THE 1900s $300 757 694 7625
- FS OLDER BEDROOM SET. HEAVY WOOD, HEADBOARD, FOOTBOARD, TALL DRESSER 5 DRAWERS. NIGHTSTAND 2 DRAWERS 757 678 6907
- LF HELP TO CLEAN UP HIS TRAILER AND KITCHEN 757 990 5262
- FS ANTIQUE SEWING MACHINE $200 757 691 5320