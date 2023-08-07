Swap Shop Monday, August 7, 2023

1. 5000 btu hare air conditioner $70 obo Good condition 7577090848

2. Ninja air fryer $80 New 7577099670

3. Free sofa bed you have to move it out. Gallon quinby brand oyster can 7573877506

4. Ride a mals horse for 3 to 8 year olds, goes around 5mph, plays music and talks $150 like new. LF nice standard pool table. LF dodge or f150 no more than 8 years old 4438801331

5. 3 8 foot fluorescent lights $30. Grass fertilizer seeder pulls behind a lower $35. Aluminum cargo holder brand new $75 7574425513

6. LF 4.0 motor for a 2007 explorer 4 wheel drive 7578948285

7. Air compressor runs off 240 discuss price when call 4432890103

8. 2022 atv side by side with dump body, camo color 4 wheel drive with a wench. Only 7 miles on it garage kept. $9000. Yorkie puppies call for details 6074374782

9. LF anyone that has junk or scrap metal I’ll come pick it up for free 6782566

10. 2004 ford f150 extended cab 4 wheel drive everything works 190k miles $5500 one owner. 1998 mercury grand marquis 140k miles everything works one owner $3500z 10k btu window ac unit works great $50 Northampton county 4104307128

11. Antique bureau and matching dresser with mirror in good condition. Also antique rocking chair call 7577098484

12. Antique brick around 3000 of them cleaned and put on palettes 75 cents each On the western shore 3019047397

13. I have for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car.Call for price. I also have a Samsung 60″ flat screen TV and stand for $300.00 or best offer.(757)789-5287

14. 1. Four 15″ rims with tires from a 2003 Ford Ranger. Great tread. $225 2. Sunbrella fabric awning, 8′ long, quarter round shape. $100 3. Makita Heavy Duty 1/2″ electric drill. $50 4104300476

15. 2002 Chevrolet 1500 extended cab z71 206k miles new tires. $4500 obo 757-695-0402 call or text

16. AKC Registered White German Shepherd puppies. Fully vaccinated and dewormed. Documents will verify. Seven weeks old. Born on June 15, Waylon Jennings birthday. Three males and four females. $700 each. Please call or text message 804.832.9616