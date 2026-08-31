SWAP SHOP MONDAY AUGUST 31,2026

1.Strut assembly kit for a 2012 gmc Acadia. New in box. Made by unity. Paid $150. Will sell for $75. Phone number is 757-894-1895

2.Father and son team looking for vintage items and small antiques. From record albums, hunting and fishing items and collectibles, to glassware, small furniture and old jewelry. Anything unique and fun to learn about. It can be one item or a whole truckload. We buy old stuff. Man cave and garage stuff too! 757-692-0351.

3.Alumcraft 18′ side console boat, 60h/p Yamaha 4 stroke. Bunk trailer. All model year 2018. Minnkota terrazzo 55lb trust motor. All excellent condition. Low hours. Lots of extras. $15,000.00 757-894-5912

4.FS 2007 LINCOLN NAVIGATOR FULLY LOADED $3,000 757 694 5951

5.Pedestal sink good condition asking $50.00. Call 757-710-4432

6.FS A PAIR OF RED WING BOOTS, SIZE 8 1/2, $100 ASK FOR CHRIS 757 256 2766

7.FS 2 15 SPEED BIKES (FOR A GIRL AND BOY) $50 AND YOU GET BOTH 410 603 4735

8.FS 3 LIVING ROOM CURTAINS AND A 6 X9 RUG $70 757 665 7270

9.Looking for a 4.3 GM engine for 2003 Chevrolet blazar, or I have a 2003 Chevrolet blazar LS for sale. 757 710 1153

10.FS A PIECE OF GLASS FOR A TBLE TOP (4 X 7) 757 710 6799