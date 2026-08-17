SWAP SHOP MONDAY AUGUST 17, 2026

1.3 push lawn mower. These are beaters you may be able to get 1 or 2 out of them. All 3 pull easy and at least 2 started a few years back $60 for all 3. Text 757 694 7908 for pics and more info

2.Auto For Sale: 2010 SUBARU FORESTER, 5 sp. manual, high mileage, but car runs great. Everything works, no damage, good tires, clean car, clear title. Original senior owner/ driver. Current inspection thru 4/2027. Asking $1,500 or best offer by Sept. 22. Call Ed in Onancock 703 282 2135

3.Free: 2 well behaved roosters. Downsizing flock and they need to go. Call or text 757-880-0408.

4.FS FLAT SCREEN TV 757 709 4752

5.FS 2 PATIO FRENCH DOORS $175 607 437 4782 (IN Quinby)

6.FS 2 PAIR OF HEADLIGHTS FOR A 2019 HONDA CRV $75 A PAIR 757 298 2520 (IN HAMPTON)

7.FS 1960s CLASSICAL GUITAR, NEW STRINGS, GREAT SHAPE $200 TEXT 757 387 7297

8.FS 2011 GMC PICK UP TRUCK, GREAT CONDITION, $7,500 804 436 7350

9.FS 2009 FORD EDGE $4,000 757 350 9830