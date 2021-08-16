  1. LF 1-3 Bedroom house or apartment to rent in the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Prefer within 40 miles of Onancock, if possible, but will go further.973-997-1208
  2.  4 ft oval oak table w/2 pedestals – has 3 12″ leaves to extend the table. $40.00, Power Airfryer – black with all the accessories – used twice only – new $125.00 – selling for $40.00, Please call 442-4381 – leave message
  3. Punching bag with chains, Yards of tulle fabric, Large container matchbox cars and you trucks
    Call or text for prices 757-710-0132
  4. LG 37 inch high def TV w/remote perf cond. best offer 757-709-9507
  5. 2 brand new queen size bed frames along with 2 brand new mattresses for sale. All items are still in boxes and never opened. Prices are to be discussed upon calling. SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY!! 757-387-2473
  6. Lf 18 ft car trailer decent shape can need some work need asap 609-780-4960
  7. 75″ T.V. and fireplace $1,200, house trailer for sale 894-9564
  8. 2003 Dodge utility van  $800  710-1489
  9. Arcade machine with games $800 206-779-6058
  10. T.V. $15, vacuum $20, toilet seat $20  331-2598
  11. 4 aluminum GMC 8 lug rims $100,  8,000 lb boat lift $800, 2 male yourkie puppies $500 ea 607-437-4782
  12. 2001 Ford Explorer sport trac $1,500  894-1937
  13. 2001 dump utility trailer   787-7969
  14. Will pick up junk appliances and scrap metal 678-2566
  15. 19ft galvanized boat trailer as is tow able like it sits $150 no title, Coleman electric start generator comes with new carb in the box on wheels $250 obo, FREE 24 FT DIAMETER ABOVE GROUND POOL HOLDING WATER, YOU PUMP IT OUT TAKE IT APART AND HAUL IT. NO PUMP OR FILTER. CALL 757-710-8606
  16. Needs help removing a fridge 442-3366
  17. 2 coin operated game machines free 442-7889
  18. Split rail fencing for sale 757-709-9876