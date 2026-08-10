SWAP SHOP MONDAY AUGUST 10, 2026

1.LOOKING FOR COMIC BOOK COLLECTIONS. WILL pay cash and do free appraisals. Mainly 1980s and earlier but will look at everything! Thanks! Call 812-887-7275!

2.Looking for antiques and vintage items. From record albums, small furniture and glassware to man cave items, old jewelry and collectibles. Anything fun and unique. would like to buy your stuff. Call or text 757-692-0351.

3.Cleaning rags- over 30 Men’s cotton t-shirts all white. Free For more information call 757-710-8835 Pick up in Onley

4.FS have a 1995 Dodge Dakota for parts. With long bed with bed cap. Call or text 443-235-3597. Ask for Bob

5.tools and other things for sale, pick up at HIS address only. Prices are negotiable. THEY INCLUDE Craftsman 4 in 1 Level with Laser Trac new $25.00 (current price new $49.99) Dewalt miter/chop saw with additional new blade – used $125 (current price new $299) Bostitch 6 gallon Oil Free Air Compressor 135 psi with nail driver, brad driver, stapler (the stapler needs a part) $100 (current price new $199) 757 894 4068 IN CHINCOTEAGUE.

6.FOR SALE FISHER WOOD STOVE GOOD SHAPE $400 OBO WILL NEED HELP LOADING IT. QUITE HEAVY, LOCATED IN YARD IN EXMORE. YOU CAN BACKUP TO IT TO LOAD. CAPABLE OF HEATING A 1800 SQ FT HOME. CALL OR TEXT 757-710-8606

7.FS 2006 CHEVY SILVERADO, RUNS WELL, $1,500 AS IS 410 603 1883

8.FS A LAMP AND SMART TV 757 666 7630

9.FS 43″ TV (CABLE READY) $40, PUSH/MANUAL WHEELCHAIR $60 BATTER Y OPERATED WHEELCHAIR $250 757 709 4752

10.FS 2000 LEXUS SUV $6,000. 6 8 VOLT GOLF CART BATTERIES $300. INTERSTATE 6 VOLT BATTERIES $400 757 09 9328

11.LF A GOOD USED TIRE (255/55/R18) ALSO A 2 BEDROOM TRAILER TO RENT 410 422 8973

12.FS 1996 JEEP $800. IN GOOD RUNNING SHAPE, NEEDS SOME WORK. 757 894 6745