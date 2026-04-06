SWAP SHOP MONDAY APRIL 6, 2026

1.FS Black and grey living room set like new $500. Looking for two male puppies. LF scrap metal and junk appliances will pick up for free. Call 757 678 2566.

2.FS Very nice rabbit or another small pet outside hutch. Not homemade $45 757 710 6779

3.2 large totes of Women’s clothes brand names size 4-6 (like new) $50 Hair Salon items Shampoo Bowl with built in cabinet VGC $175 Styling station with cabinet & electrical sockets $150 757 894 4199

4.FS set of white wagon rims for a 80s ford pickup 5 lug and also have a chiminea for sale for $125 good condition Parksley area 757 990 1120

5.a 61″ mower deck to fit a Bobcat Zero Turn grass cutter. For sale. Jasmine 6 string acoustic Dreadnaught guitar. $75.00 For sale. Builders Laser mark level $1200.00 new sell for $400.00 757 999 4140

6.2-bedroom, 1 bathroom house for rent in Parksley. $1200 a month with one month’s security deposit. Application with proof of income required. Year lease. No pets. Text 757-710-4233 for an application.

7.LF TRAILER OR HOUSE TO RENT 757 791 1864

8.LF HOUSE, APARTMENT, TRAILER TO RENT 410 845 3129

9.FS ROTTWELLER DOGS 757 678 3840

10.HUSQVARNA ZERO TURN LAWN MOWER, WITH ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES $3,900 540 623 2880

11.FS FOLDING CHAINSAW $50 757 815 1597

12.LF A 42″ HUSQVARNA LAWN MOWER 757 387 2256

13.LF A BOBCAT TO MOVE YARD DIRT 757 694 1236