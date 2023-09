Swap Shop items from Monday, September 25, 2023

1. guinea hen chicks for sale, $3.00 each call 757-787-8605

2. 2 SCANNERS, ONE BELT SANDER AND ANTIQUE CAMERAS 757-414-0429

3. LF A POLE CHAIN SAW..757-999-0083

4. LF INDOOR OUTDOOR CARPET 20X20 757-709-4287

5. We have lost our orange taby cat.Chester .he is large in size and has his left ear tipped.in the area of HOG Island Lane in Willis Wharf. Call 410-430-7128 thank you

6. 1988 CHEVROLET PICKUP 4WD $3500..CADILLIC 2007 $2500..BAD TRANSMISSION LINE 757-709-

7.LF A FREE ENGLISH BULLFOOG 607 6112

8. 2019 QUAY MOTORCYCYCLE $1800….MAZDA B 3000 V6 4WD 143K MIS $5500..894-5713

9. GRANDFATHER CLOCK BY RIDGEWAY SOLID MAHOGANY SERVICED $200 442-2203

10. 710-5238 5 TON HUDSON EQUIPMENT TRAILER PENDLE RAISES UP AND DOWN $3200.. BACK RAMPS MOVE TO FIT WHATEVER YOU ARE LOADING… DELTA SHORT BED TOOL BOX..$75..SET OF CONCRETE STEPS $125 5 STEPS PLUS LANDING..

11. ANTIQUE SOLID OAK SIDE BOARD WITH MIRROR VGC… ANTIQUE SIDE BY SIDE WITH DESK GREAT CONDITION $250 EA… 315-240-6899

12. LF GAS RANGE..30 INCHES WIDE 757-824-0306

13. 2 ANIMAL CAGES.. SMALL DOG OR CAT.. $5 FOR BOTH..50 BAGS OF XL AULT DIAPERS 757-990-5262

14.. ELECT DRYER AND A REAR TINE ROTOTILLER..OIL PAINTINGS 709-4651

15. 13 CHICKENS.. ALL HENS.. CURRENTLY LAYING 30 WEEKS OLD $10 EACH OR LESS FOR ALL… 709-0466.

16. MOBILITY SCOOTER FREE NEEDS BATTERY AND KEY… 710-7146